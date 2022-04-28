When U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January, 2021, China’s leaders saw the potential for a reset after years of an increasingly fraught relationship under Donald Trump.

That hasn’t panned out. Mr. Biden has maintained on his predecessor’s more aggressive policy toward Beijing and China’s sticking by Russia over the war in Ukraine has only driven another wedge between the world’s two superpowers.

Multiple factors have combined “to strip away the political and diplomatic insulation from the relationship, so that we’ve now got a bunch of exposed wires and cables,” said Kevin Rudd, a former prime minister of Australia and longtime China expert who has met every leader since Deng Xiaoping. “The possibility that incidents produce crises which lead to escalation and conflict and ultimately war is much greater than it’s ever been.”

In a new book, The Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict Between the US and Xi Jinping’s China, Mr. Rudd maps out a potential future for relations between Washington and Beijing. He recently spoke with The Globe from Australia, where he is stumping for his Labor party in federal elections.

The Globe and Mail: You write that the US-China relationship is beginning to hurtle out of control. How did this happen?

There are three reasons. One is the objective change in the balance of power between the two countries. The gap between China and the U.S. military, economically, and technologically is much narrower than it has ever been. And that alters strategic realities and perceptions.

Secondly, based on that but also because of leadership dynamics, Xi Jinping has changed China’s general strategy from passive to active, assertive to aggressive, in seeking to change the status quo ante both at home and abroad.

We’re not entering a new Cold War with China – though it might be better if we were

And thirdly, beginning in 2017, you start to see three waves of American reaction. The Obama pivot to Asia. Trump’s declaration of strategic competition and the end of strategic engagement. And then the Biden administration doubling down on this, seeking to give it more coherent force by building alliances.

How does the Ukraine crisis fit into this framework?

Ukraine has rendered even more sharply than before the emerging ideological and geopolitical contest between China and its autocratic allies on the one hand, and the United States and its allies on the other.

There are also two sets of warnings from this crisis, for the United States and the rest of the democratic world and for China.

I think after 35 years of reform and opening it has become unfashionable in the democratic world to conclude that China could ever consider violence if needed to remain in power or to prosecute its core objectives. Ukraine provides exhibit A that there is a remarkable lack of sentimentality on the question of violence in authoritarian states.

In terms of a warning for Beijing, it is over the underlying assumption ideologically in China that the U.S. and the democratic world were a bunch of pussycats and in inevitable structural decline, incapable of agreeing to anything with a hard edge to it. That the democratic world can unite on something as egregious as this I think will cause some reflection, if not course correction in Beijing.

One key point you make in the book is connecting longstanding Chinese designs on Taiwan to the personal longevity of Xi Jinping. Can you expand on that?

I think there has been a failure to comprehend the essential difference which Xi Jinping brings to the Chinese political and foreign policy equation. There are many differences between Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi, but one of those core differences is that on the Taiwan question, they never had a timetable.

Without saying so, the evidence indicates that Xi is moving to a time table. And 2049, when the say they will achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, is not that far away. It is inconceivable by their own worldview that this can be achieved in the absence of Taiwan, therefore you start to work back from there.

When you look at things like the military modernization program, which has been brought up to 2027, you begin to see that these point to a timetable which will most dangerous from the late 2020s to the mid-2030s. This is underscored by the fact that Xi Jinping will never leave the leadership voluntarily in my judgment, so barring an act of nature, we will have Xi through until 2035. That being the case, the danger zone is probably that five year period from 2030.

What role can smaller powers like Australia and Canada play in this relationship?

I hate to be unromantic about this, but I am a strategic realist as well as being an Australian patriot, and I think we are bystanders. The core strategic decisions on the binary nature of this relationship are made in Beijing and Washington.

In the case of the United States, Beijing correctly perceives its alliance structure of 46 treaty allies around the world as an enormous force multiplier. The way that Beijing assesses its power is in aggregate against the United States and its principal allies, in Asia in particular. So therefore the relevance of countries like Australia, and Canada through the NATO framework, is as force multipliers in terms of hard military action or broader support for economic and financial actions, such as sanctions against China in the future.

I’m just old enough to remember Pierre Trudeau and his contemporary in Australian politics, Gough Whitlam. They were dealing with a China emerging from the shadows of the Cultural Revolution into a different form of global engagement in the early 1970s. But that was half a century ago, in a vastly different set of strategic circumstances.

Mr. Rudd will launch The Avoidable War in Canada with an event at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy in Toronto on May 4.