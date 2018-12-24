Kevin Spacey faces criminal charge in alleged sexual assault of teenager

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo taken on June 12, 2013, Kevin Spacey watches Nicolas Mahut play Andy Murray during their ATP Aegon Championships tennis match at the Queen's Club in west London. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

A Massachusetts prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe tells The Boston Globe that Spacey is due in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7.

O’Keefe says a criminal complaint was issued by a clerk magistrate during a public show-cause hearing on Thursday.

Former news anchor Heather Unruh came forward in November 2017 and said the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son’s pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Spacey spokeswoman Laura Johnson.