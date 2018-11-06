Key takeaways from the 2018 U.S. midterm elections so far

Problems at the polls

Americans stood in long lines to vote, with some waiting for hours due to large turnout, defunct voting machines and registration problems. In Kansas and Georgia, polling stations were relocated unbeknownst to some voters. In Tennessee, registration laws led to people being removed from voting lists. In North Dakota, a new voter ID requirement for a street address left native Americans rushing to get new identification in time to vote. More than 35 million votes were cast before election day, according to Politico, an early sign of voter enthusiasm that fuelled expectations of a large turnout.

Turnout, turnout, turnout

The astounding number of early votes was only one indication of enthusiasm. According to U.S. Elections Project, 45 per cent of the eligible voting population was expected to cast a vote this midterm election. That is the highest level since 1970 when 47.3 per cent of eligible voters went to the polls. In Florida, a state with a highly competitive governor race, the Elections Project forecast 53 per cent of eligible voters to turn out. Other states that were expected to see levels above 50 per cent include Alaska, Colorado and North Dakota.

History made in Massachusetts

Democrat Ayanna Pressley became the first African American woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress. Ms. Pressley is part of the wave of women and people of colour who were seeking office this election. Democrats had nominated a record number of women to run for office, many of whom were motivated by anger at U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. Men make up 80 per cent of the House of Representatives, a share that female candidates like Ms. Pressley were hoping to dent.

Story continues below advertisement

Florida expands convicts' rights

Florida voted in favour of restoring voting rights for convicted felons who have completed their sentences. The amendment to the state’s constitution will allow more than one million ex-felons to vote, but people convicted of murder or sexual offences will not be included. About a tenth of the voting-age population in Florida is estimated to be disenfranchised because of a felony conviction, according to the Sentencing Project, a criminal justice advocacy group.