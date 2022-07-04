In this 2013 file photo, Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-born Canadian billionaire, talks to reporters outside the International Finance Centre in Hong Kong. Xiao is being put on trial in China, Canada's government said Monday, July 4, 2022, five years after he vanished from Hong Kong during an anti-corruption crackdown.The Associated Press

A Chinese-Canadian billionaire who was snatched in Hong Kong and taken to China five years ago was due to go on trial Monday.

Xiao Jianhua was allegedly kidnapped by agents of the Chinese state in January 2017, and ferried across the border to mainland China, where he has been held under house arrest ever since. In a statement to The Globe and Mail late Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said “a trial in the case of Canadian citizen, Mr. Xiao Jianhua, will take place on July 4, 2022.”

“Canadian consular officials are monitoring this case closely, providing consular services to his family and continue to press for consular access,” spokeswoman Patricia Skinner said.

The court in Shanghai did not publicize Mr. Xiao’s case, and when The Globe phoned to enquire, staff demanded to be provided with the name of the judge in charge before they would divulge any information. A reporter who visited the court could not find any evidence of the trial taking place.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Xiao’s trial was imminent, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

“After five years of quietly waiting, our family is still, based on my brother’s strict instructions, putting faith in the Chinese government and Chinese law. We hope the authorities can give our family an acceptable conclusion,” Mr. Xiao’s elder brother, Xiao Xinhua, told the WSJ, adding the case was “very complicated and full of drama.”

It is understood that prosecutors planned to charge Mr. Xiao with illegally collecting deposits, a charge the WSJ said has previously been “levelled against individuals accused of selling real estate or raising funds for investment from regular people under false pretenses or without the proper licenses.”

If charged with that offence, Mr. Xiao could face a sentence of five years or more in prison, though it is unclear whether or how his years of house arrest would be taken into account in determining this.

There is little doubt about the result of the trial, with more than 99 per cent of cases in China ending in a guilty verdict.

Since his arrest, Canadian diplomats have not been able to meet with Mr. Xiao, a naturalized Canadian citizen. Speaking to The Globe earlier this year, Canada’s former ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques said Beijing “has stonewalled all requests for consular access.”

Born in 1972 to a middle class family, Mr. Xiao was a child prodigy, earning a scholarship to study law at Peking University aged just 15, which is where he met Ms. Zhou.

Following the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, Mr. Xiao abandoned previous plans to go into politics, choosing instead to focus on business, becoming a devotee of Warren Buffett. By the time of his disappearance, he was worth an estimated $4.5 billion.

Mr. Xiao’s success brought him access to the political and business elite in China, and accusations that he acted as an agent or facilitator for officials when they wanted to make deals without public scrutiny, something he always denied.

After Chinese President Xi Jinping began a much-vaunted anti-corruption campaign, Mr. Xiao gradually reduced the amount of time he spent in mainland China, choosing to operate primarily out of a luxury apartment in Hong Kong, where he was occasionally the focus of local paparazzi.

Since the early 2000s, his wife and sister-in-law had extensive business interests in China, buying numerous properties in Toronto, and around the middle of that decade, Mr. Xiao followed them in acquiring Canadian citizenship. In 2015, he also became ambassador-at-large for Antigua and Barbuda, advising the Caribbean country on trade issues.

China does not recognize dual citizenship however, and in the end, neither foreign passport Mr. Xiao held was sufficient to protect him.

Just after 1 a.m. on January 27, 2017, a group of plainclothes agents working for the Chinese government entered Mr. Xiao’s apartment in Hong Kong. Two hours later, they reemerged, pushing Mr. Xiao in a wheelchair to a waiting vehicle downstairs, which spirited him across the border to mainland China.

Since then, the authorities have gradually dismantled Mr. Xiao’s former empire, selling off assets and nationalizing companies linked to the financier’s Tomorrow Group.

In July 2020, nine of the group’s related institutions were seized by Chinese regulators as part of a crackdown on risks posed by financial conglomerates.

In 2021, regulators extended the one-year take-over period of the nine financial enterprises by another year to “further promote risk disposal work and defuse financial risks.”

The extended custody is set to end on July 16.

The seizures were preceded by a takeover of Baoshang Bank in 2019, a lender once controlled by Tomorrow, by regulators, citing severe credit risks.

With files from Alexandra Li and Reuters

