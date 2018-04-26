Kim Jong-un crosses border for historic meeting with South Korean president

Open this photo in gallery North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in shake hands at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries at Panmunjom. KOREAN BROADCASTING SYSTEM/Getty Images

Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to step on South Korean soil, crossing the military demarcation line that separates the two countries at 9:29 a.m. Friday.

A smiling Mr. Kim, dressed all in black, strode up to the line across from South Korean president Moon Jae-in, buoyant in a blue tie symbolizing peace. Mr. Moon has used the Winter Olympics and now a leader’s summit to lower tensions after years of North Korean nuclear and missile tests that raised the spectre of renewed war.

The two men shook hands and posed for a pair of photos — one looking north, another looking south — before Mr. Kim invited his South Korean counterpart to step back, briefly, onto the North Korean side, where they shook hands again. The unexpected gesture added a measure of warmth to a summit intended as both a display of peace and a substantive effort to reduce the dangers of a nuclear-armed pariah state.

Holding hands with Mr. Moon, Mr. Kim then returned to South Korea, where he was met by fifth-graders bearing flowers, meant to inaugurate “the opening of a new era,” said Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesman for the Blue House, South Korea’s presidential office.

Mr. Kim inspected a South Korean ceremonial honour guard, receiving the full welcome of a state visit — a controversial gesture criticized by political opponents of Mr. Moon unhappy with the warmth accorded the dictatorial leader of a country that has threatened to turn Seoul into a “sea of fire.”

The summit is taking place at Panmunjom, the so-called “truce village” where the armistice that suspended the Korean War was signed in 1953. Panmunjom now sits at the heart of the demilitarized zone — a broad line separating the Koreas that is in reality among the most heavily-militarized places on earth.

The Friday leaders summit is only the third of its kind since 1953. Mr. Kim and Mr. Moon are expected to discuss the North’s nuclear program as well as the possibility of a peace treaty between the two countries.

But even minutes before the summit was to begin, much remained unknown, including whether Mr. Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, would attend (she did not appear). The confusion over her attendance underscored the uncertain outcome of the summit — particularly regarding Mr. Kim’s willingness to countenance denuclearization.

The two leaders have scheduled hours of talks, and the specifics of their agreement on that topic will be the most closely-watched outcome of the summit, which comes amid strict economic sanctions levied against North Korea as the international community seeks to compel Mr. Kim to give up his nuclear arms.

His arsenal of deadly weaponry, however, has been a hard-won attempt to guarantee his regime’s security, and scholars have expressed doubt that he will give it up.

