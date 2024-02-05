Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.Joe Giddens/The Associated Press

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and he has cancelled all public appearances while he receives medical care.

Charles sought treatment last month in London for an enlarged prostate. Palace officials announced at the time that his condition was benign and that he had a corrective procedure. Officials said then that the King “was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked, in line with public health advice.”

On Monday, royal officials said doctors had now discovered that Charles, 75, has cancer, but sources say not in the prostate. “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King was receiving expert care and he looked forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

Officials did not provide further details but added that the King had “chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Charles had been at the royal estate in Norfolk with Queen Camilla. He appeared healthy enough last weekend to attend church. He returned to London Monday morning to start treatment as an out-patient. He was at home in London on Monday evening.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the monarch a speedy recovery. “I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” Mr. Sunak said on X.

A Palace spokesperson said Charles will continue to manage state documents and that there were no plans to appoint Counsellors of State who could step in if needed. The King is also expected to continue holding some private meetings as well as his weekly meeting with Mr. Sunak.

Officials said it was too early to say when Charles would resume public duties. Queen Camilla and other royals, including the Prince of Wales, will continue with full programs of public events while Charles receives treatment.

There had been reports that Charles planned to visit Canada this spring. On Monday, Palace officials said no state visits had been confirmed but that planning for future visits would continue, with allowances for the changed circumstances.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was expected to fly to London from California on Monday to visit his father.