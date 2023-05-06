In Photos: The coronation of King Charles in London

In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England.BUCKINGHAM PALACE/Reuters 1 of 40

Crowds gather at The Mall as they wait for members of the Royal Family to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.POOL/Reuters 2 of 40

Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over Buckingham Palace as Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press 3 of 40

Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain's Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown on the Buckingham Palace balcony while viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations.OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 40

From left, Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation ceremony.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 5 of 40

Royal Air Force jets fly over crowds on the way to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press 6 of 40

People on The Mall react as King Charles passes them, in the procession of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London on Saturday.KEVIN COOMBS/Reuters 7 of 40

King Charles and Queen Camilla travel from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, built in 1760, after the coronation ceremony.CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters 8 of 40

Britain's King Charles travels from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach, following his coronation ceremony, in London on Saturday.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 9 of 40

Britain's Queen Camilla leaves Westminster Abbey following her coronation ceremony, in London on May 6.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters 10 of 40

King Charles is crowned with St. Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London on May 6.POOL/Reuters 11 of 40

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of his father, Britain's King Charles, and Queen Camilla, in London on Saturday.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters 12 of 40

King Charles wears St. Edward's Crown and Queen Camilla wears Queen Mary's Crown during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, on Saturday May 6.POOL/Reuters 13 of 40

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, kisses his father, King Charles, during the Coronation ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 40

King Charles receives St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London on Sat. May 6, 2023.POOL/Reuters 15 of 40

King Charles receives St. Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.WPA Pool/Getty Images 16 of 40

Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London on May 6.Richard Pohle/Getty Images 17 of 40

Britain's Camilla sits on the throne wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023.JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 40

The Sceptre with Dove and the Imperial State Crown are brought to the thrones before the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023.POOL/Reuters 19 of 40

King Charles during the coronation ceremony proceedings at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.Jonathan Brady/Getty Images 20 of 40

An anointing screen is erected for King Charles during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, on Saturday.POOL/Reuters 21 of 40

King Charles kneels during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey in London, on Sat. May 6, 2023.POOL/Reuters 22 of 40

From left, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023.Victoria Jones/Getty Images 23 of 40

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 24 of 40

Britain's King Charles and Prince George stand during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters 25 of 40

King Charles arrives for his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, on Saturday May 6.POOL/Reuters 26 of 40

King Charles III proceeds down the aisle at Westminster Abbey during his coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023 in London, England.Richard Pohle/Getty Images 27 of 40

The 17th Century St. Edward's Crown is carried through Westminster Abbey on the day of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles in London on May 6, 2023.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 28 of 40

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London on May 6, 2023.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 29 of 40

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, on May 6 in London.Andrew Matthews/Getty Images 30 of 40

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, travels along The Mall in the King's Procession ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla in central London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Gareth Fuller/The Associated Press 31 of 40

A royal fan waits to watch Britain's King Charles' procession to his coronation ceremony from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, at The Mall in London, on May 6, 2023.PAUL CHILDS/Reuters 32 of 40

King Charles looks out from within the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as he and Camilla, then Queen Consort, travel to Westminster Abbey to their coronation ceremony in London, on May 6.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters 33 of 40

King Charles begins the 'King's Procession', a two hour journey from from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, on May 6.MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 40

The Orb, the Sceptre with Dove and the Imperial State Crown are brought to the thrones before the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023.POOL/Reuters 35 of 40

Commonwealth leaders arrive as they prepare to take their places for the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles at Westminster Abbey in London on Sat. May 6, 2023.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press 36 of 40

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau walk outside Westminster Abbey ahead of King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, on May 6, 2023.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 37 of 40

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach past the Admiralty Arch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony in London on Saturday, May 6.Piroschka van de Wouw/The Associated Press 38 of 40

King Charles III travels in the Diamond Jubilee Coach, built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, en route to Westminster Abbey for his Coronation on May 6, 2023, in London.POOL/Reuters 39 of 40

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach is accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry in the King's Procession as it leaves Buckingham Palace in London en route to the coronation ceremony of King Charles III on Saturday.POOL/Reuters 40 of 40

10:05 a.m.

What’s next? Coronation events happening in the U.K. and Ottawa

A coronation concert will be held Sunday at Windsor Castle, featuring performances by Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie and a 300-member choir.

People across Britain are also being asked to hold community picnics, or “big lunches,” over the weekend. And they have been encouraged to volunteer with a local charity on May 8 as part of the “big help out” in a “tribute to the King’s public service.”

In Ottawa later today, the coronation will be marked with a 21-gun salute fired from Parliament Hill. The Peace Tower and federal offices will be illuminated in emerald green, in tandem with buildings across the Commonwealth. And the federal Heritage Department will host a celebratory event featuring Indigenous musicians, a slam poet and the PEI Celtic fusion group Inn Echo.

– Globe staff

9:55 a.m.

King, Queen and Royal Family step onto Buckingham Palace balcony

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the Royal Family gather on the Buckingham Palace central balcony.Leon Neal/Getty Images

There was a roar from the crowd as the King and Queen emerged onto the Buckingham Palace balcony, still wearing those heavy-looking crowns and accompanied by their pages, including Prince George.

The other “working royals” – including Prince William and Princess Kate and their younger children – came out a different door. Charlotte was waving, Louis at one point was banging his fists – and later noticed something interesting down in the crowd, which he pointed at.

Also there: Edward, Sophie and Princess Anne.

More interesting was who wasn’t there: Prince Harry, author of the recent memoir, Spare, that exposed the many foibles and dysfunctions of the family. No Prince Andrew either, disgraced crony of Jeffrey Epstein.

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.Leon Neal/Getty Images

The helicopters approached in the lashing rain, followed by planes emitting streams of red, white and blue smoke. And then a final God Save the King, with everyone singing along.

There were spontaneous cheers and King Charles and Queen Camilla looked happier than they had through the hours of coverage to this point. They even came out for an encore, just the two of them and their pages.

Farewell for now, Royals. It’s been a long morning for all involved. Time to put on the sweats, have a cuppa and carry on.

– Marsha Lederman

9:25 a.m.

Royal flypast scaled back because of weather

Open this photo in gallery: The Coronation procession travels up The Mall back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

It has been quite amazing to witness the surge of people on the Mall, moving toward Buckingham Palace for the hotly anticipated balcony appearance of the King and Queen and flypast by the Red Arrows.

Because of the pouring rain the flypast has been scaled back. People are soaked, but they remain spirited.

The geometric precision of the military guards at the front of the crowd is an amazing contrast to the messy mass of humanity surging toward the palace behind them, there to witness a moment in history.

– Marsha Lederman

9 a.m.

King and Queen receive royal salute at Buckingham Palace

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Queen Camilla receive the royal salute from gathered military personnel on the West Terrace of the Buckingham Palace gardens.POOL/Getty Images

The King and Queen stepped onto the West Terrace of the Buckingham Palace gardens, accompanied by their pages, to receive the royal salute from the military. There was another rousing rendition of God Save the King. The military guards down below in the garden removed their large, furry bearskin hats for a round of “Hip hip hooray.”

To bagpipes, King Charles and Queen Camilla returned inside. They seemed to be enjoying this part of the ceremony.

It looks pretty bone-chilling out there in London – not just wet but you-can-see-your-breath cold. I imagine there will be a lot of hot tea consumed this afternoon. And perhaps a pint or two.

– Marsha Lederman

8:55 a.m.

The royal salute and flypast

Upon returning to Buckingham Palace following the coronation service, the King and Queen will receive a Royal Salute in the Palace Garden from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces who have marched in the procession.

The King and Queen Consort will then be joined by members of the Royal Family on the palace balcony to view the military flypast and conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

– Globe staff

8:45 a.m.

Scenes along the procession route

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Queen Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Greys, in the Coronation procession.POOL/Reuters

Crowds weathering chilly rain waved flags and cheered as a gilded horse-drawn coach carried King Charles and Queen Camilla back to Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony.

The King and Queen waved back from the shelter of the Gold State Coach.

It was the largest military procession in the city since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

The procession passed Trafalgar Square and went under Admiralty Arch, then bordered St. James Park on its way to the palace.

– The Associated Press

8:20 a.m.

What to look out for during the procession back to Buckingham Palace

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every coronation since that of William IV in 1831.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

The coronation procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace will include 4,000 soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth as well as 20 bands.

Open this photo in gallery: Britain's Princess Anne arrives to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla coronation ceremony.POOL/Reuters

Princess Anne, the King’s sister, gets a starring role. She’ll be riding on horseback beside the royal carriage as the “gold-stick-in-waiting.” That’s a role traditionally given to the person “entrusted with the monarch’s safety.”

Prince Harry is not among the royals included in the coronation procession. He was in the congregation for the service at the Abbey, but the palace has yet to say if he will join other members of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the flypast.

– Paul Waldie

8:10 a.m.

The horses pulling the royal carriages

Open this photo in gallery: Horses stand outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla coronation ceremony.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

The horses pulling the royal carriages are called Windsor Greys. That’s not a breed but a name given to any grey horse that’s part of the royal stable.

And who are they? The six Greys who took Charles and Camilla to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace are Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone. They will be joined by Newark and Meg to pull the Gold State Coach in the procession back to the palace.

– Paul Waldie

8:05 a.m.

King Charles and Queen Camilla begin procession back to Buckingham Palace

Open this photo in gallery: The Gold State Coach is seen outside Westminster Abbey.DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters

Charles and Camilla will return the way they came, but in a 260-year-old carriage used in every coronation since William IV’s in 1831.

The Gold State Coach, which weighs 4,000 kilograms and is pulled by eight horses, is known for its notoriously rough ride.

Queen Elizabeth described it as “horrible,” Queen Victoria complained of its “distressing oscillation,” and William IV – known as the Sailor King – said it was like “being aboard a ship tossing in a rough sea.”

”It’s not quite a washing machine, but where other vehicles just go from back to front, this is moving from side to side,” said Martin Oates, who helped restore it and walks behind as the brake man.

The gilded coach is so heavy, it can only move at walking pace. That should provide more time for people along the route to see the newly crowned king and queen.

– The Associated Press

7:45 a.m.

Coronation comes to a close with ‘God Save The King’

Following the communion and wine (large golden goblet, wiped with some sort of cloth – antibacterial, I hope – between different people’s sips), the final blessing was made by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Then, hymns. The music was extraordinary this morning. Soul stirring.

Finally, there was a rousing God Save the King as Charles, cloaked, crowned, sceptered and orbed, proceeded through the Abbey as those he passed curtseyed and bowed. King Charles, marching out, looked rather solemn as he took it all in, while Queen Camilla proceeded out of the Abbey behind him.

Open this photo in gallery: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart from the coronation.Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

With bells ringing outdoors, King Charles seemed to take on a slightly less serious demeanour.

The King and Queen are riding in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace. Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children are in a coach behind them.

There was a terrific amount of pomp and pageantry this morning. And religion. I wonder how this will all register with the masses.

King Charles was crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades in a sumptuous display of pageantry. Reuters

– Marsha Lederman

7:35 a.m.

King and Queen take holy communion

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles wearing the St Edward's Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary's Crown during their coronation ceremony.POOL/Reuters

King Charles and Queen Camilla have taken holy communion as their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey nears its end.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, led the congregation in saying the Lord’s Prayer, and the choir sang as the royal couple were presented with bread and wine.

– The Associated Press

7:25 a.m.

Prince William kneels before his father; Camilla crowned

Open this photo in gallery: Camilla sits on the throne wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the coronation ceremony.JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

In declaring he will be faithful to King Charles, Prince William – next in line to the throne – knelt down before the king and read an oath from a cue card. He then gave his father a peck on the cheek. (A huge display of affection for this family.)

Update on my previous observation about whether Harry would declare “God save the King” along with the rest of the congregants: Yes, he did.

The Queen Consort was crowned and received the royal ring and sceptre. After the crown was placed upon Camilla’s head, she made some adjustments with her finger.

– Marsha Lederman

7:15 a.m.

A mix of cheers and boos from Trafalgar Square as King Charles is crowned

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the anti-monarchist group Republic stage a protest in Trafalgar Square.SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP/Getty Images

A big cheer went up in Trafalgar Square as King Charles was crowned. But there was also some booing from anti-monarchists.

– Paul Waldie

7:10 a.m.

Charles is crowned King

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles III receives the St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.POOL/Reuters

Charles has now officially been crowned King. With the monarchy straining for continued relevance, it feels like this ceremony might not work in service to that cause, with its swords, orbs, golden tunics and fur capes. It is also heavily religious.

Prince William took part in the presentation of regalia while Prince Harry remained in his seat, a few rows behind the front. Harry has no official role in this ceremony. Really wishing the camera would focus on him during one of the rousing “God Save the King!” pronouncements. Every time we see him, he appears to be looking down at his program.

– Marsha Lederman

6:55 a.m.

Marsha Lederman: Highlights from the coronation service so far

Open this photo in gallery: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey.POOL/Reuters

A highlight of this morning’s Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey has been the gorgeous performance of Alleluia by the Ascension Choir. Wow. That was followed by a rather staid sermon.

The Archbishop of Canterbury reminded those present (and the gazillions of us watching) that Jesus did not “hold onto status” – an interesting comment to make given the pomp and ceremony we are witnessing (for instance the golden coat King Charles was cloaked in after the sermon).

“His throne was a cross. His crown was made of thorns. His regalia were the wounds that pierced his body.”

Open this photo in gallery: (From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony.POOL/Reuters

Pretty sure I noticed Princess Charlotte, in the front row, twiddling her thumbs. Can you blame her? How do kids sit through this? (And what if someone needs to go to the bathroom?)

Also from the sermon: “Each of us is called by God to serve. Whatever that looks like in our own lives, each of us can choose God’s way today.”

– Marsha Lederman

6:45 a.m.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a reading

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered a reading from the Epistle to the Colossians, from the New Testament of the Bible, at the coronation ceremony.

– The Associated Press

6:35 a.m.

A closer look at the Royal Family’s coronation wardrobe

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Queen Camilla during their coronation ceremony.POOL/Reuters

For his coronation, King Charles is wearing the crimson velvet Robe of State, which was worn by King George VI at his coronation in 1937. He is also wearing a crimson tunic, cream silk overshirt and Royal Navy trousers.

Camilla, the queen consort, is also wearing a crimson robe, this one originally made for Queen Elizabeth in 1953. Underneath she is wearing a tailored dress by British designer Bruce Oldfield.

Prince William is wearing the ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards, while his wife, Kate, is in an ivory wool crepe dress by British design house Alexander McQueen. She is not wearing a tiara, but a silver and crystal headpiece.

Their daughter, Princess Charlotte, is also wearing a dress and cape by McQueen.

– The Associated Press

6:33 a.m.

Scenes from London’s Trafalgar Square

Colin Dudley had no time for the anti-monarchist protesters at Trafalgar Square.

“I feel it’s amazing to be here and then you see these people and they undermine all the good the royal family do,” Mr. Dudley said after getting into an argument with one of the protesters. “They shouldn’t be here. Not today.”

– Paul Waldie

6:30 a.m.

King Charles’s coronation oath

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony.POOL/Reuters

His hands on a large red bible, King Charles has sworn the oath, reading off cue cards (!) held by a member of the clergy next to him.

“I am willing,” he has said repeatedly.

He has declared his intention to rule Great Britain, Northern Ireland and other realms and territories (that would be us).

“I am a faithful Protestant,” he said as part of the ceremony.

He has signed the declaration (with a working pen) and spoken the King’s Prayer. After being pronounced the “undoubted King,” there was a rousing “God save King Charles!” from those in attendance.

Speaking of rousing: The choral music chosen for this ceremony is stunning.

– Marsha Lederman

6:23 a.m.

What to look for during the coronation service

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Prince George stand during the coronation ceremony.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Much of the ceremony will feature elements that Charles’s forebears, right back to King Edgar in 973, would recognize, officials said. Handel’s coronation anthem Zadok The Priest will be sung as it has at every coronation since 1727.

But there will be new elements, including an anthem composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, famed for his West End and Broadway theatre shows, and a gospel choir.

A Christian service, there will also be an “unprecedented” greeting from faith leaders. Charles’s grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of Camilla will act as pages.

Charles will swear oaths to govern justly and uphold the Church of England – of which he is the titular head – before the most sacred part of the ceremony when he is anointed on his hands, head and breast by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem.

After Charles is presented with symbolic regalia, Welby will place the St Edward’s Crown on his head and the congregation will cry “God save the King.”

His eldest son and heir Prince William, 40, will pay homage, kneeling before his father and pledging his loyalty as “your liege man of life and limb.”

– Reuters

6:20 a.m.

The celebrities attending the coronation

Open this photo in gallery: Emma Thompson arrives ahead of the coronation ceremony.Jane Barlow/The Associated Press

Inside Westminster Abbey, bedecked with flowers and flags, politicians and representatives from Commonwealth nations took their seats alongside charity workers and celebrities, including actors Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench and Katy Perry.

– Reuters

6:15 a.m.

How Canadians are watching the coronation

Open this photo in gallery: People gather ahead of the coronation of King Charles during a small celebratory event at the Union Club in Victoria.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Canadians in many parts of the country are getting together to watch the coronation of King Charles today.

At Victoria’s 144-year-old Union Club, about 30 people gathered in the neo-Georgia-style brick building’s stately reading room, watching the ceremony on a big screen.

Donna Otto said she wanted to be part of history even if it meant being up so early in the morning. ”At the same time that it’s happening, this is the moment in history,” she said.

Nancy Unsworth, who lives in the Edmonton area, said she is looking forward to the “pomp and circumstance.”

Karim Al-Dadah, a Quebec spokesperson for the Monarchist League of Canada, said he is also looking forward to the lavish traditions of the coronation service.”This is going to be a feast for the eyes,” he said.

– The Canadian Press

6:13 a.m.

Facts about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal regalia

Open this photo in gallery: The St Edward's Crown is carried on the day of King Charles and Queen Camilla coronation ceremony.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Welcoming a new sovereign at Westminster Abbey involves an ancient array of rituals, rings, orbs, sceptres, crowns (of course) and a very special spoonful of holy oil.

The crowns

Like his mother and other previous monarchs, Charles will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown, which was made for King Charles II in 1661. It weighs 2.23 kilograms and has a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.

At the end of the ceremony, Charles will switch to the lighter Imperial State Crown for the procession back to the palace.

The Queen Consort will wear the crown that Queen Mary, the consort of King George V, wore for the coronation of her son, King George VI in 1937. The crown will also have some amendments to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, including items from her personal jewelry collection.

Other royal regalia

The coronation will be packed with regalia including rings, swords, scepters, and a 12th-century spoon.

During the service, the King is presented with the royal orb and scepter, which represent his power and moral authority.

Five swords are also used throughout the ceremony to signify spiritual justice, temporal justice, mercy, service and royal authority.

The Archbishop will anoint the King’s hands and breast with a holy oil perfumed with ambergris, orange flowers, roses, jasmine and cinnamon – a similar recipe to his mother Queen Elizabeth’s coronation oil in 1953. The oil is held in the ancient spoon, the oldest surviving piece of coronation regalia.

The Queen Consort will also receive a scepter and a ring.

– Paul Waldie

6:07 a.m.

The Royals arrive at Westminster Abbey

Open this photo in gallery: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

The Royals are at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Camilla, before entering, seemed to be having some cape trouble and performed a minor adjustment. King Charles slowly proceeded into the Abbey behind her, along with members of the clergy.

Prince George, an heir to the throne, was one of the pages holding the King’s robe.

Prince William and Princess Kate marched in behind them, looking serious. Kate is not wearing a tiara but a flowery headpiece. There are crowns, other ceremonial regalia (including controversial jewels) and stunning choral music.

And the service began. “I come not to be served but to serve,” King Charles said.

– Marsha Lederman

6 a.m.

The five stages of the coronation

There’s plenty of pomp and pageantry surrounding the coronation but it’s essentially a religious service. Here’s a look at the anatomy of a royal coronation.

The Recognition: Shouts of “God save King Charles” as the monarch is introduced to the congregation.

Coronation Oath: It symbolizes a contract between the monarch and the people in his realms and territories. He also takes the Accession Declaration Oath, swearing he’s a Protestant.

The Anointing: The King is anointed with holy oil made in Jerusalem under a canopy embroidered with the names of the 56 Commonwealth nations. After he dons the Colobium Sindonis (sleeveless linen tunic), Supertunica (gold coat), and girdle, he is presented with regalia.

The Crowning: The Archbishop of Canterbury places St. Edward’s Crown on the monarch’s head.

The Homage: As the King sits on his grandfather’s throne, his elder son kneels before him and vows: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

Read more about the symbols and revered objects used during the ceremony.

– Patricia Treble

5:50 a.m.

Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey

Open this photo in gallery: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Prince Harry, looking serious, entered Westminster Abbey along with (the disgraced) Prince Andrew – who was booed by some members of the crowd, according to reports on Twitter – and Andrew’s daughters and their husbands.

Harry will be departing right after the ceremony, as today is his son Archie’s fourth birthday. It must be quite a lot for him to walk in there, after what he has disclosed about the family and “The Firm.”

Prince Edward and Sophie have also entered Westminster Abbey, as has Princess Anne. The cheers are getting louder for Charles and Camilla, and I see that the Queen Consort’s smile is getting wider. (Is she reading these blog posts?)

– Marsha Lederman

5:50 a.m.

The King’s Procession passes Trafalgar Square

Open this photo in gallery: Crowds near Trafalgar Square open their umbrellas to take shelter from the rain.GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

Lots of umbrellas and rain coats here in Trafalgar Square as a light rain falls. And lots of people leaving now that the royal couple have gone by.

– Paul Waldie

5:48 a.m.

The King and Queen Consort’s procession escorts

Open this photo in gallery: The Diamond Jubilee State Coach is accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry.Owen Humphreys/The Associated Press

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are being escorted by the Sovereign’s Escort, comprising about 160 soldiers on horseback. The Household Cavalry Mounted Band is leading the military procession.

It’s a much smaller procession than the one planned for the return route from Westminster Abbey, when some 4,000 troops will feature in a spectacular display of pageantry.

The state coach Charles and Camilla are travelling in was created in 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th year on the throne. The procession will take about half an hour.

– The Associated Press

5:44 a.m.

A glimpse of the King and Queen Consort along the procession route

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The King and Queen Consort are wearing white robes, travelling in the black and gold Diamond Jubilee State Coach, God Save the King is playing, and I’m wondering: is he missing his mum? (I am also wondering how different this morning would feel if it were Diana by his side).

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles and Queen Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach past the Admiralty Arch.PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters

The crowds are cheering; Charles and Camilla are occasionally waving through the rain-soaked glass. It is pouring there, but that does not appear to be dampening people’s spirits along the route, as they drop their umbrellas to allow everyone around them to get a glimpse.

Charles and Camilla are not exactly broadly smiling; their expressions have been a little on the solemn side, as far as I can see. For many people watching today, this is the first coronation of their lifetime – and perhaps the last. History.

– Marsha Lederman

5:28 a.m.

Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace

Open this photo in gallery: Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla sit in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

King Charles and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, making their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

“It’s the first time that this carriage has been used at a coronation. It was delivered to Queen Elizabeth II in 2014 and used for the state opening of parliament that year, and on a few occasions subsequently. But, of course, therefore it has never had the chance to be used in such a historic and important occasion,” said Sally Goodsir, curator of the Royal Collection.

Tens of thousands of people have lined the side of the grand boulevard that sweeps down from the palace to watch the royal procession.

– Reuters

5:25 a.m.

Marsha Lederman: Good morning from Vancouver

Good morning from Vancouver, where it is very early (or very late, depending on what your Friday night looked like).

I’ve been watching the entrance of faith leaders and dignitaries into Westminster Abbey, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie. There has been a lot of organ music.

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau arrive at the coronation.Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

And an amazing detail: the carpet in the cathedral is blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s flag. The King’s Procession is getting under way, with Charles and Camilla commuting to the Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach (as one does) in the rain. It will be interesting to see the reception they receive (although I imagine, even with support for the monarchy declining, people who camped out for a good spot along the route will generally be fans).

I am especially interested this morning to see how another member of the Royal Family is received: Prince Harry. After the dirt he dished in his memoir Spare, I’m not sure how chummy Prince William in particular might be toward his brother, whose book detailed a physical fight between the two, and William (and Kate’s) anger over the fact that Harry and Meghan did not buy Wills and family Easter gifts. Meghan will not be attending the festivities this morning.

– Marsha Lederman

5:17 a.m.

Facts about the King and Queen

Buckingham Palace has provided a list of “100 fun facts” about the King and Queen.

King Charles was given the title “keeper of the cows” in Tanzania in recognition of his farm work.

He has a frog named after him – “Hyloscirtus Princecherlesi” or Prince Charles’s Magnificent Tree Frog.

He’s a member of the Magic Circle, a society of magicians.

He’s had cameo appearances on the television dramas Coronation Street and EastEnders and he presented the weather once on BBC Scotland.

and and he presented the weather once on BBC Scotland. Whenever he plants a tree, he shakes one of the branches “to wish them well.”

As for Camilla:

She keeps fit by taking Silver Swan ballet classes.

She enjoys playing Scrabble and Wordle.

The book she returns to “over and over again” is Pride and Prejudice .

. She does not have her ears pierced, and wears clip-on earrings.

– Paul Waldie

5:10 a.m.

Canada’s key role in the coronation procession

Open this photo in gallery: King Charles III is presented with Noble, a horse given to him by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, on April 28, 2023.Andrew Matthews/The Associated Press

There will be a Canadian presence at the coronation procession this morning in London, with five Mounties riding ahead of the King and Queen Consort as their carriage makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

The Mounties will ride five horses gifted to the royal family by the RCMP, including George, Elizabeth, Sir John, Darby, and Noble, a stunning black mare presented to King Charles last month.

Forty-five members of the Canadian Armed Forces will also take part in the military parade, including six members of Special Operations Forces Command and a cadet from the Royal Military College.

– Marie Woolf

5:05 a.m.

From Victoria to Elizabeth, looking back at the past coronations

Open this photo in gallery: Victoria’s version of the Imperial State Crown is the model for the one that exists today, a restoration from 1937.The Illustrated London News

Victoria, 1838

Modern coronations are carefully rehearsed, but not 1838′s. Only Victoria and one Westminster Abbey official came prepared for the five-hour event on June 28, 1838. Clergymen skipped pages in the complicated program, in one case dismissing Victoria from the Abbey too early. Outside, the rites attracted as many as 400,000 people, including out-of-towners brought in via London’s brand-new steam railway.

Edward VII, 1902, and George V, 1911

Victoria’s heir was a bon vivant whose overindulgence of cigars and rich food ruined his health. He reigned for eight years before dying of heart failure – so Britons who had never seen a coronation in their lifetimes got two in a row. For colonial leaders, the events were a valuable forum for diplomacy, both with one another and the imperial powers-that-be.

George VI, 1937

George VI was not the man Britons had expected to see crowned on May 12, 1937. When Edward VIII abdicated in December, 1936, organizers stuck to his scheduled coronation date, but with his younger brother as its main attraction.

From the archives: Watch Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 at the age of 25. Globe and Mail Update

Elizabeth II, 1953

The dismantling of the British Empire was in its early stages when Elizabeth became queen at age 25, and she would see its far-reaching consequences in seven decades as head of the Commonwealth. But first: her coronation on June 2, 1953 – the product of 16 months of planning – aimed to introduce her directly to the world on a scale no monarch had attempted.

Charles III, 2023

Charles’s coronation will be steeped in antiquity – but the rites, and the countries they are for, have changed a lot in 200 years. Follow our tour of past ceremonies.

– Evan Annett

5 a.m.

Leader of anti-monarchy group arrested ahead of coronation

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters in Trafalgar Square ahead of the coronation.Gareth Fuller/Getty Images

British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of anti-monarchy group Republic, and a number of other individuals as part of what they called “a significant police operation” ahead of King Charles’s coronation on Saturday.

London police chief Mark Rowley had warned on Friday that there would be a “very low tolerance for disruption.” There are more than 11,000 police officers on patrol in central London.

Police did not confirm the arrest of Smith, but said on Twitter they had arrested four people on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, and three people on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage.

– Reuters

4:55 a.m.

The Canadian delegates attending the King’s coronation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, will lead a significant Canadian contingent at Westminster Abbey, including Governor-General Mary Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser.

Canada’s flag-bearer at the coronation will be astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who will travel to the moon next year as part of the Artemis II mission. He will take part in a procession during the service of recipients of national honours along with Canadian historian Margaret MacMillan, member of the Order of Merit and Companion of the Order of Canada, and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer.

Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons, a NASA-trained astronaut from Calgary, will also be in Canada’s delegation.

Indigenous leaders RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Natan Obed, President of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Cassidy Caron, President of the Métis National Council, will also be there, along with the head of the federal public service, Privy Council Clerk Janice Charette.

The Canadian contingent will include a number of young people including Sarah Mazhero of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council; CEO of Young Diplomats of Canada Christina Caouette; founder of Halifax Helpers Rebeccah Raphael; president of the French-Canadian Youth Federation Marguerite Tölgyesi; and Maryam Tsegaye, who won the global science competition Breakthrough Junior Challenge, as a Grade 12 student.

– Marie Woolf

4:50 a.m.

Members of anti-monarchy group arrested at coronation protest

The anti-monarchy group Republic says several of its members have been arrested as they prepared to protest the coronation.

The group plans to hold placards and chant “Not my king” during the monarch’s procession to Westminster Abbey. It says police were informed in advance of its plans.

But on Saturday morning several of the group’s members were stopped near Trafalgar Square and led to police vans.

Others managed to protest along the route, dressed in yellow and waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy.”

– The Associated Press

4:45 a.m.

Crowds grow, guests start to arrive at Buckingham Palace

Open this photo in gallery: The crowd gather along The Mall, ahead of the coronation ceremony.POOL/Reuters

Crowds are growing outside Buckingham Palace and guests are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

People who camped overnight for a view of the royals awoke to cloudy skies that gave way to sun and light rain.

Fans carrying flags and clad in the colors of the Union Jack were arriving by train in London hours before the ceremony that begins when Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, depart from the palace in a gilded horse-drawn carriage.

Open this photo in gallery: Lionel Richie (centre) arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony.POOL/Reuters

The royal couple will be chauffeured on the two-kilometre route through central London to Westminster Abbey for the two-hour ceremony.

The church buzzed with excitement and was abloom with fragrant flowers and colorful hats. Invited guests streaming into the abbey included celebrities Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Lionel Richie and Nick Cave, judges in wigs, soldiers with gleaming medals attached to red tunics and members of the House of Lords in their red robes.

– The Associated Press

4:30 a.m.

King Charles’s coronation: The schedule of events

Open this photo in gallery: Guests looking at their programs inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation.GARETH CATTERMOLE/The Associated Press

6:00 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET): Viewing areas open along the procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

7:30 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. ET): Doors open to the general congregation at Westminster Abbey.

9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET): Notable guests including heads of state, government representatives and former prime ministers arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Open this photo in gallery: A view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.GARETH CATTERMOLE/Getty Images

Approx. 10:20 a.m. local time (5:20 a.m. ET): The King and the Queen Consort will begin the King’s Procession, travelling to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

10:35 - 10:45 a.m. local time (5:35-5:45 a.m. ET): Members of the royal family arrive at the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET): The coronation service will begin at Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Approx. 1 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET): King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead a royal procession back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation service, travelling in the ornate Gold State Coach.

Approx. 1:45 p.m. local time (8:45 a.m. ET): The King and Queen will make an appearance on the West Terrace of the Buckingham Palace garden and will receive a royal salute by the Commonwealth Armed Forces.

Approx. 2:30 local time (9:30 a.m. ET): A six-minute flypast delivered by the Ministry of Defence, involving 60 aircraft, will take place over Buckingham Palace.

– Globe staff

4 a.m.

The King’s coronation festivities get under way in London

Open this photo in gallery: Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will make their way to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace this morning in a horse-drawn carriage for the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. local time, and both the King and the Queen Consort will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Church of England. King Charles has modified the ancient ceremony to include 12 new pieces of music and representatives from other faiths.

Open this photo in gallery: The Gold State Coach is ridden alongside military members during a dress rehearsal of the coronation ceremony.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

More than 2,000 people will be in the congregation, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon. They will be joined by approximately 100 heads of states and representatives from another 100 countries. Dozens of community activists, artists and Nobel Prize winners have also been invited.

The service is expected to last about two hours. The most sacred moment comes when the King is anointed with holy oil on his hands, breast and head by the archbishop. The ritual is performed behind a screen, and the archbishop invokes the anointment of King Solomon from the Old Testament, who is considered a model for the British monarchy.

King Charles III’s coronation in 12 questions

After the service, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel in the ornate Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace in a procession that features 7,000 soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth. Once there, the royal couple will make an appearance on the palace balcony and watch a flypast involving 60 aircraft.

– Paul Waldie