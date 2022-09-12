King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attend the presentation of addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022.HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles III will return to Scotland on Monday to lead his family’s procession behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as she is moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Edinburgh’s historic St. Giles Cathedral.

The King and other senior royals will walk behind her coffin ahead of the first public service for the Queen since she died on Thursday. The service falls amid a flurry of royal duties for the King on Monday.

He began the day in London’s Westminster Hall where the Speakers from the House of Commons and House of Lords expressed their condolences in front of members of both houses of Parliament and former prime ministers.

“While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion,” King Charles said in a response.

“She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

Queen Consort Camilla will also travel with King Charles.

In King Charles, Canada can expect a very different monarch

Also on Monday, Prince Harry for the first time released a statement on his late grandmother.

“I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he wrote.

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and Grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

In Edinburgh, the King will also meet with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon before returning to St. Giles in the evening to sit vigil. At the same time, the cathedral will be open to the public and remain open all night for people who want to view the late Queen’s coffin.

A crush of people crowded the streets in Edinburgh on Sunday as the Queen’s coffin arrived in the city from her Balmoral estate in the Scottish countryside. Officials are again expecting massive crowds, and the resulting road closures forced some schools to close as well.

Even after seeing the Queen’s hearse on Sunday, some well-wishers said they would return Monday to pay their respects again.

“While she’s the Queen, and has done 70 years of service to our nation, she’s still someone’s mum and someone’s nan,” said Jo Osborne, who grew up in London, where she described the Royal Family as omnipresent.

On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London, and on Wednesday, it will begin a period of lying in state until early on Sept. 19 – the day of the Queen’s state funeral – on a catafalque at Westminster Hall.

With reports from Reuters

