Plans continue to move forward for Pope Francis’s visit to Canada, even as the pontiff cancels a planned trip to Africa on doctors’ orders.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says it is in regular contact with Vatican officials regarding the trip scheduled for next month.

Pope Francis is scheduled to stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut from July 24 to July 29 to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

Neil MacCarthy, spokesman for the archdiocese of Toronto, says care is being taken to ensure significant periods of rest for the Pope during the Canadian visit.

The trip to Congo and South Sudan was scheduled to take place earlier in the month.

The Vatican says it was postponed because of the 85-year-old pontiff’s ongoing knee problems.

