 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Kosovo’s parliament set to vote on new prime minister after months of talks

PRISTINA, Kosovo
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Albin Kurti, left, leader of the Vetevendosje! party, and Isa Mustafa, leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo, attend a news conference in Pristina, on Feb. 2, 2020.

STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

Kosovo’s parliament convened on Monday to vote in a new prime minister after four months of talks between the country’s two main parties.

Albin Kurti, 44, was nominated as prime minister. His left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, topped the Oct. 6 snap election but fell short of a majority.

Vetevendosje! won 29 of the 120 seats in Kosovo’s parliament and is in coalition with the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo, LDK, which won one fewer.

Story continues below advertisement

The coalition talks between the two former opposition parties dragged as they disagreed over who should get the post of president when the incumbent’s mandate ends in 2021.

They have parked the issue and will discuss again nearer the time.

The LDK also laid claim to the post of speaker, which was already taken by Vetevendosje!`s Glauk Konjufca at the parliament’s first session in December. He is expected to resign and be replaced by someone from the LDK.

Kurti will also need the support of smaller parties, or require a number of lawmakers to abstain in the vote. His new Cabinet should include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority, according to Kosovo’s constitution.

The snap election was called after then Prime Minister, Ramush Haradinaj, was summoned in July to be questioned by a Netherlands-based international court on war crimes allegedly committed during and after the 1998-1999 war in the country.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies