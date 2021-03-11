Kovrig and Spavor to face trial in China ‘soon,’ says editor of Communist Party-run newspaper

The editor of a Communist Party-run newspaper says that two Canadians arrested in China are likely to be in court shortly, a step that stands to further complicate efforts to advocate for their release.

China’s judicial authorities will launch a first trial “soon” for Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, Global Times editor Hu Xijin wrote on Twitter Thursday, citing an unnamed source. Mr. Hu is often a reliable source of information about China’s plans.

The Chinese government has not yet notified Canadian officials about a trial date, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, including Mr. Spavor’s lawyer in China. Such notice is expected three days before a trial takes place.

“There is no specific date yet for the trial,” Jing Yunchuan, Mr. Spavor’s counsel, said in an interview. “The specific time will be decided by the court, and we are also waiting for notice from the court.”

Placing the two men on trial will further entrench them in the Chinese justice system, and make it “a lot more difficult to extract the two Michaels,” said Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China.

“If China decides to proceed now with the trial, I think it’s clearly because they want to push back on the various initiatives that have been launched by Canada,” he said, including the non-binding parliamentary vote to accuse China of committing genocide in Xinjiang, and a Canadian government-led international declaration against hostage diplomacy.

The prospect of a trial “means that for all practical purposes, it will take a while before we see the two Michaels back, unfortunately,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor have both been charged with espionage, a crime that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years but can in serious cases be punishable by life in prison.

Mr. Kovrig was charged in June 2020 with spying on national secrets and intelligence for entities outside the territory of China. Mr. Spavor was charged with spying on national secrets and illegally providing state secrets to entities outside the territory of China.

Chinese courts, which are controlled by the Communist Party, boast a conviction rate of nearly 100 per cent.

The prospect of a trial for the two men “is not surprising,” in part because Chinese law states that courts should in general hear cases within three months after a person is formally charged, said Sida Liu, a scholar of sociology and law at the University of Toronto. Those timelines can, however, be extended with the approval of the Supreme People’s Court.

And Chinese courts can delay issuance of a verdict for lengthy periods of time following court proceedings.

So a trial in the near future is likely “a political move to add pressure on both the Canadian and U.S. governments in the Meng Wanzhou case,” Prof. Liu said.

“As conviction rates in Chinese criminal trials are extremely high, once a trial begins, chances of a not-guilty verdict are slim, unless the prosecutors would withdraw the case before the trial concludes. In other words, the judicial clocks are ticking for the ‘Two Michaels’ now, and also for the rescue effort of the Canadian government.”

Ms. Meng is the Huawei executive arrested at the Vancouver airport. She is accused by U.S. prosecutors of fraud — an allegation she denies — and is currently fighting extradition from Canada. Her extradition hearing is scheduled to end May 14.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were seized by state security agents in China days after her arrest. They have now been held without trial or bail for 822 days.

Beijing has denied any relationship between the cases although most observers, in China and Canada alike, have said the arrests are linked. Critics accuse China of practising hostage diplomacy.

Barring an intervention by the U.S., whose justice authorities have sought to place Ms. Meng on trial, the two Canadians are likely to remain behind bars and frictions with the world’s second-largest economy will continue, warned Mr. Saint-Jacques, the former Canadian ambassador.

“Unless there is something that comes out of Washington to put pressure on Beijing to relent, I think that we will continue be faced with years of difficult relations,” he said.

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

