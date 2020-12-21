Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny releases call with security agent who admits role in poisoning plot

It was clear that no one in the Russian government was going to investigate the attempted murder of Alexey Navalny. So Mr. Navalny decided to investigate it himself.
The result is an astonishing video that the Russian opposition leader posted online Monday. In it, he calls up a man identified as part of an FSB team that has been accused of tracking Mr. Navalny for years – and of attempting to poison him in August with the chemical agent Novichok.
In the recording, Mr. Navalny identifies himself as an assistant of Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia’s Security Council and a former FSB boss. Explaining that he is writing a report on the failed assassination attempt, Mr. Navalny dupes the man into admitting his own role, as well as analyzing why it did not succeed.
Mr. Navalny was exposed to Novichok during a trip to the Siberian city of Omsk and fell gravely ill during a return flight to his home city of Moscow on Aug. 20. The pilot made an emergency landing in the city of Tomsk, where Mr. Navalny received emergency treatment before being flown to Berlin three days later for specialist care.
Over the course of a 49-minute phone call – which was recorded by Mr. Navalny’s team – a man identified as Konstantin Kudryavtsev implicates several other FSB agents and says the operation “would have all gone differently” if the pilot hadn’t made the emergency landing in Tomsk.
“They landed, and the situation developed in a way that [was] not in our favour, I think,” Mr. Kudryavtsev tells Mr. Navalny, who – unseen by Mr. Kudryavtsev – raises his arms in relief and celebration.
“If [the plane] had flown a little longer and they hadn’t landed it abruptly somehow and so on, maybe it all would have gone differently,” the avowed assassin continues in the video, which was viewed more than three million times on YouTube in the first four hours after it was posted. “That is, if it hadn’t been for the prompt work of the medics, the paramedics on the landing strip, and so on.”
Mr. Navalny says he made his call hours before the Dec. 14 publication of a report by Bellingcat, an open-source investigative website. That report names Mr. Kudryavtsev as one of a team of 12 FSB agents who had followed Mr. Navalny at least 37 times on trips around Russia over the past three years.
The close surveillance began shortly after Mr. Navalny announced plans to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin – himself a former FSB chief – in the 2018 presidential election. (Mr. Navalny, the country’s most prominent opposition politician, was eventually disqualified from running, and Mr. Putin, who has ruled Russia since 2000, won another six-year term against a weak field of challengers.)
The Bellingcat investigation, which was conducted with Mr. Navalny’s participation, as well as that of CNN and Germany’s Der Spiegel newspaper, relied on flight records, as well as metadata and geolocation data from mobile phones. In it, Mr. Kudryavtsev is identified as a 40-year-old who graduated from Russia’s Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence before joining the FSB. The commander of the unit that followed Mr. Navalny, including on his fateful trip to Omsk, is identified as Colonel Stanislav Makshakov.
Over the course of his phone conversation with Mr. Navalny, Mr. Kudryavtsev is defensive of the work done by the FSB team, despite the failure of the operation. “In our profession, you know this yourself, there are a lot of unknowns and nuances,” he tells Mr. Navalny. “We are trying to take everything into account so there will be no mistakes. You understand me, right?”
He also reveals some jaw-dropping new details, including that the poison was applied to the inside of Mr. Navalny’s underpants – “the crotch, as they call it … by the seams” – by agents who broke into his Omsk hotel room.
Mr. Kudryavtsev says he was part of the cleanup crew that later returned to the hotel room to recover Mr. Navalny’s clothing and ensure that all traces of the Novichok were scrubbed clean.
The presence of Novichok, a chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union, in Mr. Navalny’s system was confirmed by laboratory tests conducted in Germany, France and Sweden. The Kremlin, however, has denied that Mr. Navalny was the target of an assassination attempt and has demanded to see the evidence that Novichok was used.
Last week, in his annual televised news conference, Mr. Putin dismissed the Bellingcat report as “a trick to attack the leaders [of Russia].” He added that “if someone had wanted to poison [Mr. Navalny] they would have finished him off.” He also suggested that Mr. Navalny was an asset of U.S. intelligence services, which is why he had been kept under FSB surveillance.
“In your opinion, how did the Germans eventually discover it all?” Mr. Navalny asks the man he believes was involved in the plot to kill him.
“Well, they got the Bundeswehr [German military] involved,” Mr. Kudryavtsev replies. “They have military chemists working there. Maybe they have some methods of detection.”
On YouTube, Mr. Navalny titled the recording of the conversation: “I called my killer and he confessed.”
He also called some of the other FSB agents named in the Bellingcat report, using his own name, to ask why they had tried to kill him. They hung up.
