 Skip to main content

World Latest data shows significant surge of deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Latest data shows significant surge of deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO
The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

New data from the Brazilian space research institute indicates a surge in deforestation in the Amazon in the last quarter.

Figures published Tuesday by the National Institute for Space Research show that more forest was lost between May and July this year than during the same period in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

In July alone, the rain forest lost 2,254 square kilometres (870 square miles) of vegetation, between three and five times the surfaces lost the same month in the past four years.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the biggest surge in deforestation rates since the institute adopted its current methodology in 2014.

President Jair Bolsonaro took office Jan. 1 and critics fear the climate skeptic’s pro-agrobusiness policies will accelerate deforestation.

Friday, the institute’s president left his position after Bolsonaro criticized deforestation data.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter