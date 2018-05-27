 Skip to main content

Lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano breaches geothermal plant property

HONOLULU
The Associated Press

Lava from the Kilauea volcano has reached a geothermal power plant on the Big Island, approaching wells that have been capped to protect against the release of toxic gas should they mix with lava.

The lava breached the property overnight and now is within 183 metres of the nearest well, said David Mace, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Asked about safety hazards, he replied: “I think it’s safe to say authorities have been concerned about the flow of lava onto the plant property since the eruption started.”

A plant spokesman, Mike Kaleikini, told the news agency Hawaii News Now that the lava was as close as 40 metres from wells. He said there was no indication of the release of the poisonous gas hydrogen sulfide, the greatest fear should lava hit the wells.

“As long as conditions are safe, we will have personnel on site. Primary concern is sulfur dioxide from the eruption and lava coming on site. We monitor for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide on a continuous basis,” Kaleikini said.

Lava had previously crossed onto an older part of the property, according to officials. But it’s now on 16 hectares of the plant that are operational and moving at a slow pace.

Officials earlier this month carted away 50,000 gallons of potentially toxic gas away from the site, which lies on the southeast flank of the volcano, nestled between residential neighbourhoods. They also capped the 11 wells at the property to try to prevent a breach.

Lava-filled fissures have torn apart chunks of the southeastern side of the Big Island over the past three weeks as Kilaeau has become more active.

