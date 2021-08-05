 Skip to main content
Lawmakers give Gov. Andrew Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe

Marina Villeneuve
Marina VilleneuveALBANY, N.Y.
The Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. State lawmakers are telling Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their ongoing impeachment investigation is "nearing completion" and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13, to provide additional evidence.

State lawmakers told Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday that their ongoing impeachment investigation is almost done and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence.

Since March, the Assembly’s judiciary committee has been investigating whether there are grounds to impeach the Democratic governor over sexual harassment allegations, misleading the public about COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and using state resources and staff for his $5 million book deal.

In a letter sent Thursday, the law firm leading the investigation, Davis Polk & Wardwell, reminded Cuomo’s legal team that it has requested certain documents by subpoena and expected “full compliance from the governor,” but that his time to respond was almost up.

“We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client,” they wrote. “Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee to consider before its work concludes.”

The letter was released publicly by Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, a Long Island Democrat.

The committee has scheduled its next meeting on the matter for Monday.

An independent investigation released earlier this week that was overseen by Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, and that his administration retaliated against at least one of them for going public with her allegations.

Cuomo has denied making any inappropriate sexual advances and insists the findings don’t reflect the facts. He’s resisted numerous calls for his resignation from most of New York’s top Democrats and from President Joe Biden.

District attorneys in Manhattan, suburban Westchester and Nassau counties and the state capital of Albany said they asked for investigative materials from the inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges.

One of Cuomo’s accusers said he groped her breast. Others have said he gave them unwanted kisses or touched parts of their bodies in ways that made them uncomfortable.

