Lead scientist for Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine says one-dose strategy is working in U.K.

The scientist who led the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine says Britain was right to delay the second dose by 12 weeks because the vaccine has been working so well.

“We can be confident that this is absolutely the right strategy to use for this vaccine,” said Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, who led the team that developed the COVID-19 jab.

Dr. Gilbert told the British House of Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday that test results showed the vaccine was 76 per cent effective within 12 weeks after the first dose. She added that protection increased when the interval between doses was longer. During clinical trials the effectiveness increased to 84 per cent in volunteers who had a three month interval between doses as opposed to 66 per cent in those who had a four-week interval.

Britain began immunizing people against COVID-19 last December and so far more than one-quarter of the population has received at least one shot. A recent study of more than one million vaccinated people in Scotland found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine reduced hospitalization by up to 94 per cent within four weeks of a single dose.

Extending the interval between doses has been controversial and many scientists have expressed concern that it could dilute the effectiveness of the vaccines. Britain was among the first countries to approve a three-month delay in order to immunize as many people as possible and several jurisdictions have followed suit.

Health Canada has yet to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and recommended that public health officials stick closely to the dosing schedule of the two vaccines that have been authorized — 21 days for Pfizer-BioNTech’s and 28 days for Moderna’s. However, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has said that officials could consider a six-week interval if supplies ran short.

Several provinces, including Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, have opted for a 42-day delay, while Quebec has pushed it to 90 days.

Dr. Gilbert said Britain made the right decision given the rapid spread of a new variant of the virus, which was first detected in Kent outside London last November. “Given the amount of transmission that we did have in the U.K., that was the best way to use the vaccine at the time,” she told the committee.

Philip Dormitzer, the chief scientific officer for viral vaccines at Pfizer, told the committee that he understood why public health officials have extended the interval but added that the company had to stand by the 21-day format. “As of today, the robust data that we can really stand behind come from the 21-day data,” he said.

Dr. Dormitzer said the 21-day period was selected based on animal testing and the schedule used for other vaccines. “It was a best judgement on an interval that would both give an effective boost and would also get the protection early in the pandemic,” he said. “We do need to stick to our authorization given that we are the manufacturer. Public health agencies, of course, have a broader remit and can consider many more things in their judgements.”

Research by two Canadian scientists — Danuta Skowronski of the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control and Gaston De Serres, from the Institut National de Santé Publique du Québec — found that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was 92.6 per cent effective after a single dose and that the second shot should be delayed. “With such a highly protective first dose, the benefits derived from a scarce supply of vaccine could be maximized by deferring second doses until all priority group members are offered at least one dose,” they said in a letter submitted last week to the New England Journal of Medicine.

During the committee hearing, Dr. Dormitzer and Dr. Gilbert also played down concerns that their vaccines won’t work against a new mutation of the virus that was detected in South Africa.

Dr. Dormitzer said laboratory tests showed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was less effective in South Africa but that it still worked well. “The level of neutralization that we see against that variant is still much greater than the level of neutralization that we saw in our phase three trial [involving the original virus],” he said. “Yes these mutations can reduce the level of neutralization but they do not reduce the level of neutralization anywhere near as low as neutralization that was observed at the time that people were protected in the trials.”

Dr. Gilbert acknowledged that recent tests in South Africa involving 2,000 young volunteers showed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was not very effective in preventing mild illness. However, she said that it has proven more effective against severe disease. “It’s the protection against the severe disease that’s keeping people out of hospital and that really has a big impact on the health care systems,” she said.

She also said researchers were working on new ways of the delivering the vaccine through nasal sprays or pills. “Injections are not necessarily the best way to provide protection against a respiratory virus,” she said. Sprays or tablets “would have a lot of benefits for vaccine roll out if you didn’t have to use the needles and syringes.”

