World

Leaked Iranian intelligence cables reveal country’s tight grip on Iraq

BEIRUT
The Associated Press
A protester hangs a poster of Iraq Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, right, and Iran President Hassan Rouhani, left, on a building near Tahrir Square during demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 6, 2019.

The Associated Press

The New York Times and The Intercept say they have reviewed hundreds of pages of purported Iranian intelligence documents that detail Iran’s massive influence in neighbouring Iraq.

They say the unprecedented leak of 700 pages of Iranian intelligence cables shows Tehran’s efforts to embed itself in Iraq, including paying Iraqi agents working for the United States to switch sides.

Vanessa Gezari of The Intercept says her publication received the documents from an unknown source and that “we still don’t know who they’re from.” The Intercept shared the documents with the Times.

Monday’s article about the documents comes amid growing anti-Iran sentiment expressed by Iraqi anti-government protesters. It also comes at a time of widespread anti-government protests in Iran.

There was no immediate comment from Iraqi or Iranian officials.

