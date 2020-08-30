 Skip to main content
World

Lebanese Hezbollah says it’s open to reformist government

Sarah El Deeb
BEIRUT
The Associated Press
Supporters of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah hold his picture, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 25, 2019.

The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday his group supports the formation of a government that would be able to improve economic conditions in the crisis-stricken country and undertake major reforms.

Hassan Nasrallah said his group is also open to calls from France for a new political contract in Lebanon, on condition that all Lebanese sects are on board.

The speech came on the eve of a meeting by Lebanese parliamentary blocs deciding to name a new prime minister and also ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s arrival in Lebanon late Monday. It’s Macron’s second visit to the former French protectorate in less than a month.

Macron has offered French support after the devastating Aug. 4 port explosion in Beirut and has also pressed Lebanese officials to formulate a new political pact to lift the country out of its political stalemates, entrenched corruption and years of mismanagement.

The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which has a dominant role in Lebanon’s politics, has come under intense criticism and public scrutiny as the country faces multiple devastating crises. The port explosion killed 190 people and injured over 6,000. Parts of the capital were devastated and the port, a main trade channel for the small country dependent on imports, was badly damaged.

An unprecedented economic crisis had already cost the Lebanese currency more than 80% of its value, driving unemployment, poverty and inflation through the roof.

Coronavirus infections and deaths have also spiked, causing concerns and pushing authorities to reintroduce some restrictions on economic and social activities that have largely been ignored amid the slump.

Feeling the pressure, Nasrallah promised Hezbollah will co-operate to avoid a political vacuum.

“Whether in naming a prime minister or forming a government, we will be co-operative and facilitate getting the country out of a vacuum,” he said in a speech Sunday. He snubbed criticism that Hezbollah stands in the way of reforms.

“Some hypocrites and liars say that Hezbollah is an obstacle to reforms,” he said. “We support reforms that go as far as possible.”

Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government, backed by Hezbollah and its allies, resigned on Aug. 10, six days after nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in Beirut’s port where they had been stored for six years.

Under Lebanese laws, the president consults with parliamentary blocs to name a prime minister and the candidate who gets the most support is asked to form the new Cabinet. However, the country’s divided political groups have failed to name a candidate, who according to Lebanon’s sectarian-based power sharing system, has to be a Sunni Muslim.

The consultations are to begin Monday. Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has said he has no plans to stand for the post. Lebanon is often bogged down in prolonged behind-closed doors political haggling over picking consensus candidates for top political posts. At one point, the country remained without a president for over two years.

