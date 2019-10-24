 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Lebanon’s President urges protesters to back PM’s proposed economic reforms as unrest engulfs country

Zeina Karam and Bassem Mroue
BEIRUT
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lebanese protesters chant anti-government slogans during a televised address by President Michel Aoun, in the town of Jal al Dib, on Oct. 24, 2019.

PATRICK BAZ/AFP/Getty Images

Lebanon’s president pleaded Thursday with tens of thousands of protesters who have blocked main roads and paralyzed the nation for days, urging them to back economic reforms proposed by the prime minister as the “first step” toward saving the country from economic collapse.

The protesters, however, have already rejected the initiative and it didn’t appear that President Michel Aoun would sway them.

In his televised address, Aoun pledged to exert every effort to implement radical reform, but also said that change can only come from within state institutions. He said freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks.

Story continues below advertisement

Following Aoun’s speech, Prime Minister Saad Hariri tweeted that he welcomed Aoun’s call to “reconsider the current government’s status,” apparently referring to a potential Cabinet reshuffle.

Lebanon has been engulfed by protests since last Thursday, a paralysis that has compounded the country’s severe economic crisis and is threatening to plunge it into another cycle of chaos and instability. Banks, schools, universities and other businesses have been shuttered for a week.

The protests were triggered by new proposed taxes and have escalated into a nationwide revolt against the country’s sectarian-based leaders, who have ruled the country since the end of Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war, amassing wealth even as the country gets poorer. Corruption and mismanagement have been widespread.

Hundreds of thousands of people have flooded public squares across the country in the largest protests in over 15 years – a rare show of unity among Lebanon’s often-divided public in their revolt against status-quo leaders who have ruled for decades and brought the economy to the brink of disaster.

Aoun’s comments are his first since the protests started. On Monday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a package of economic reforms the government hopes will help revive the struggling economy, but the protesters denounced it as empty promises designed to quell their movement. They have insisted on staying in the street until the government resigns. Some have called on the president to step down as well.

The protests have been the first of a kind for Lebanon, shattering taboos by openly taking aim at powerful sectarian leaders from their own communities.

As Aoun spoke, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Beirut to listen to his speech through a giant speaker and shouted: “Come on, leave, your term has left us hungry.”

Story continues below advertisement

They later dismissed his speech, saying it offered nothing new.

“There were some hopes that the president would make some government amendments that meet the people’s demands and (the demands of) this popular uprising. Unfortunately, the speech did not rise to the level of this uprising,” said Rabah Shahrour, a protester. Demonstrators continued to gather in several designated spots across the country, despite rainy weather Thursday.

Aoun said every person who stole public money should be held accountable and he said he is committed to fighting corruption, but warned of economic disaster if there is a power vacuum.

“The (economic) reform paper that was adopted is the first step to save Lebanon and to distance the spectre of financial and economic collapse,” Aoun said.

The president promised the protesters’ “call will not go unanswered,” adding he’s ready for constructive dialogue.

“I heard lots of calls for bringing down the regime,” he said. “The regime cannot be changed in the squares … this can only happen through state institutions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both Hariri and Aoun have warned that a government resignation would lead to a power vacuum at a time when the country desperately needs a government to enact reforms to help the struggling economy.

Aoun invited the leaderless protesters to send representatives to meet with him.

“I am ready to meet your representatives who will carry your worries and specify your demands, and you can listen to our concerns about an economic collapse,” he said. “We should work together to achieve your goals without causing a collapse.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter