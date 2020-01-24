 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Legal chaos deepens in Poland in new challenge for the EU

Vanessa Gera
WARSAW, Poland
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People take part in a protest outside Poland's parliament building as lawmakers voted to approve legislation that allows politicians to fire judges who criticize their decisions, in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 23, 2020.

Czarek Sokolowski/The Associated Press

Legal chaos has deepened dramatically in Poland following the passing of legislation that will allow the government to fire judges whose rulings it does not like – even when those rulings respect EU law.

That development, and the government’s defiance of a Supreme Court resolution, have created a crisis that threatens the functioning of the entire European Union legal system.

Laurent Pech, a professor of European law at Middlesex University, London, wrote on Twitter on Friday: “As of yesterday #Poland is no longer a democratic regime governed by #ruleoflaw. … Process of de facto exit from EU legal order has begun.”

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after more than four years of efforts by the governing populist party, Law and Justice, to take control of the country’s system of courts and public prosecution, eroding the independence of most branches of the judicial system.

In a recent meeting with reporters in Warsaw, Pech said that Poland’s unravelling of judicial independence is having an impact on the entire legal order, with Poland also refusing to comply with rulings of the European Court of Justice. Polish judges are also EU judges who are expected to give fair rulings to international companies operating in Poland, he said.

“No one will invest in a country where essentially the rulings of the Court of Justice regarding the judicial branch are simply openly ignored,” Pech added.

Poland’s Senate, which is controlled by the opposition, had rejected the bill that gives the power to fine or fire judges. But the upper house only had the power to delay the bill and suggest recommendations and could not stop it. It goes next to the president, who supports it.

The government argued early in its tenure that it needed to purge judges who were part of an untouchable “caste,” including holdovers from the communist era. Critics, however, point out that there are very few judges still working today who began under communist rule, which ended 30 years ago. Lately the government has said it seeks to end “anarchy” in the system – an anarchy that opponents say has been triggered by the government itself.

The legislation passed Thursday has been condemned by the EU, the United Nations and the Council of Europe, the continent’s largest human rights body. Amnesty International has said it would end the separation of powers in the young democracy.

Also Thursday, the Supreme Court – which has maintained a large degree of independence from the government thanks to EU intervention – declared that judges appointed by Law and Justice to a new judicial body are illegitimate. The government, in turn, called the Supreme Court’s resolution illegitimate.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said the Supreme Court carried out “a gross violation of the law and its so-called resolution has no legal effects.”

One deputy minister, Janusz Kowalski, said he “couldn’t care less” what 60 Supreme Court judges ruled because “they are not an authority to me.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies