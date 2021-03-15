 Skip to main content
Libya swears in new, interim government to lead country through elections

BENGHAZI, Libya
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Interim Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah arrives for his swearing in ceremony in the eastern coastal city of Tobruk, Libya, on March 15, 2021.

MOHAMMED EL SHAIKHY/AFP/Getty Images

Libya on Monday swore in a new, interim government to replace the country’s rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and his Cabinet were sworn in before the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is controlled by forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter.

The ceremony came after lawmakers last week endorsed Dbeibah’s government amid international pressure on Libya’s stockholders to implement a UN-brokered road map that set Dec. 24 as the date for general elections in the oil-rich country.

Story continues below advertisement

Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed last month to lead the executive branch of an interim government, which also includes a three-member Presidential Council, chaired by Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s east.

Dbeibah’s Cabinet includes 33 ministers and two deputy prime ministers who he said are representative of Libya’s different geographic areas and social segments.

The parliament’s endorsement came amid corruption allegations at meetings of a UN-led political process that appointed the interim government. Dbeibah denied the allegations and called on the UN to reveal conclusions of its investigations.

Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has in recent years been split between rival east– and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

