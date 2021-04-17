Live: Prince Philip’s life honoured in funeral at Windsor Castle

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family have gathered at Windsor Castle for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Duke’s coffin has been moved by members of the Grenadier Guards from the castle’s Private Chapel, where it has been resting since Prince Philip died on April 9, to a space near a main entrance.

The coffin has been covered with a wreath, Prince Philip’s sword, his naval cap and his personal standard. It will make its way to nearby St. George’s Chapel in a Land Rover that was specially-designed by Prince Philip. Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and other military regiments will line the route and guns will be fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery every minute as the coffin is slowly driven to the chapel.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Philip’s long attachment to the military will be on full display during Saturday’s funeral

Royal Family to wear masks at Prince Philip’s funeral, hymns will not be sung

The Land Rover will be followed by a procession of Royal Family members including Princes Charles, Andrew and Edward as well as Princess Anne, Prince William and his brother Prince Harry. The Queen will be driven to the chapel.

The funeral service, led by the Dean of Windsor, will begin at 3 p.m. local time with a national moment of silence. It’s expected to last about 50 minutes and will include a four-person choir singing pieces selected by the Duke.

Among the songs will be Eternal Father, Strong to Save, which is associated with the Royal Navy. The choir will also sing a piece by Benjamin Britten commissioned by the Duke in 1961, as well as an adaptation of Psalm 104. Buglers from the Royal Marines will play The Last Post and Action Stations, a call on warships to signal all hands on deck, before the Duke’s coffin is interred in the chapel’s royal vault.

The chapel, built in 1528, has been the scene of many royal occasions including the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018. Ten monarchs have been interred in the chapel including Henry VIII and Charles I. The Queen Mother was also buried in the chapel along with the ashes of Princess Margaret.

Britain’s COVID-19 restrictions mean that only 30 family members can attend the funeral. The list of invitees has been pared down from the original plans which called for 800 guests. Everyone will also have to wear masks and sit at least two-metres apart. And they will not be allowed to sing during the service.

All eyes will be on the Queen, who will have to sit alone in the chapel, and the interaction between Prince Harry and Prince William. The brothers haven’t met face-to-face since Oprah Winfrey interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which raised allegations of racism in the Royal household. The brothers will not walk together in the procession or sit near each other during the service.

Prince Harry arrived in Britain alone earlier this week from the couple’s home in California and he had to abide by a mandatory quarantine period. The Duchess, who is pregnant, didn’t make the trip on medical advice.

Story continues below advertisement

The public had been told not to gather outside Windsor Castle and there has been a large police presence Saturday morning in Windsor. However, several informal tributes have been planned.

The Royal Pigeon Racing Association, which counts the Queen as its patron, plans to release ten pigeons at noon on Saturday from cities and towns across the U.K. “one pigeon for each decade of the Duke’s life”.

British Carriagedriving has also encouraged its members to honour the Duke. Prince Philip took up carriage driving in his 50s and became an avid competitor. A custom-made carriage will be in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle during the Duke’s funeral in recognition of his love of the sport.

The many dozen Duke of Edinburgh pubs have also urged patrons to raise a glass to Prince Philip. Pubs and restaurants only re-opened this week, for outdoor service only, and many plan some kind of tribute to the Prince.

The title of Duke of Edinburgh will pass to Prince Charles. But once he becomes King, it will go to Prince Edward. Buckingham Palace announced that move when Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.