A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia and that it’s the first of the European Union’s 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow.

10:40 a.m. ET

U.S. to give $50 million to Moldova to cope with Ukraine war

Refugee children from Ukraine watch videos on mobile phones at a refugee center inside a sports arena in Chisinau, Moldova, March 17, 2022.MAURICIO LIMA/The New York Times News Service

The United States will give Moldova $50 million to help it cope with the impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced during a visit to the former Soviet republic on Sunday.

She said the funding would support programs, training and equipment for border management, efforts to counter human trafficking, help to improve accountability and transparency in the justice sector, and combat corruption and cybercrime.

The money comes on top of $30 million announced by the United States last month to assist refugee relief efforts in Moldova over the next six months. Nearly 400,000 refugees have already fled Ukraine through Moldova, with about a quarter remaining in the country, the United Nations said.

– Reuters

10:15 a.m. ET

Russian attack is genocide, Zelensky says

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian presidential press-service on April 2, 2022 shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky helding a meeting with the economic blocs of the Office of the Head of State and the Cabinet of Ministers.STR/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, says in a U.S. television interview that Russian attacks in Ukraine amount to genocide.

Zelensky told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that there are more than 100 nationalities in Ukraine and “this is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities. We are citizens of Ukraine and we don’t want to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation.”

In an excerpt of the interview released by CBS before it aired, he says, “This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So this is the torture of the whole nation.”

– The Associated Press

10 a.m. ET

Lithuania cuts itself off completely from Russian gas imports

Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia and that it’s the first of the European Union’s 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow.

“Seeking full energy independence from Russian gas, in response to Russia’s energy blackmail in Europe and the war in Ukraine, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas,” Lithuania’s energy ministry said in a statement late Saturday, adding that the measure took effect in the beginning of April.

Lithuania reduced imports of Russian gas to zero on Saturday, a move seen a milestone in achieving energy independence in the former Soviet republic of 2.8 million, the ministry said.

“We are the first EU country among Gazprom’s supply countries to gain independence from Russian gas supplies, and this is the result of a multi-year coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions,” Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys said.

Lithuania’s president posted an upbeat tweet on his account and urged other European nations to do the same.

– The Associated Press