Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has won the race to become leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and the country’s next Prime Minister.

Ms. Truss beat former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak 81,326 to 60,399 in a mail-in ballot among Conservative Party members. She replaces Boris Johnson who stepped down in July.

Ms. Truss and Mr. Johnson will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday for audiences with the Queen. Mr. Johnson will formally resign as prime minister and Ms. Truss will take over.

It’s a remarkable victory for Ms. Truss, 47, who was not the favourite to win the contest and doesn’t have a high public profile.

Most Conservative Members of Parliament wanted Mr. Sunak, 42, as leader. He won the first stage of the race in July which involved five rounds of voting among MPs to narrow the field of candidates from eight to two. Party members picked the winner in a runoff and Ms. Truss proved far more popular with the rank and file than Mr. Sunak.

But she remains largely unknown among the wider public despite having served in cabinet for eight years and holding senior posts such as trade and foreign affairs.

“You have to go back really quite a long way to have a prime minister who wasn’t very well defined in the public mind when they came in,” said Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester. “She has an opportunity to define herself. She starts as a blank page.”

The new prime minister will have little time to ease into the job.

Britain is facing spiralling energy prices, soaring inflation and widespread labour unrest. There have been growing calls for the government to provide substantial financial support to individuals and business owners who are struggling to cope with an 80 per cent rise in natural gas prices.

Ms. Truss has been vague about how she will address the challenges. During the leadership campaign she promised to cut taxes and find new sources of energy. But she has not provided any details or specified whether she will freeze gas prices or provide financial help.

Early in the campaign she argued against government “hand outs” but she has since promised to unveil a robust plan to tackle the energy crisis within a week of becoming prime minister. Media reports on Monday indicated that she was considering freezing energy bills for households, something the opposition Labour Party has been demanding.

“I understand that people are struggling, that businesses are also concerned about their energy bills and the impact it could have on their future. So what I want to reassure people is, I will act,” Ms. Truss told the BBC on Sunday.

Dr. Ford said Ms. Truss is in something of a bind. She spent the leadership campaign appealing to the party’s right wing and she sent a strong signal that she was “against spending lots of money to deal with energy crisis.” He added that it will be almost impossible for her to stick to that commitment given the scale of the problem.

But if she strays too far from her campaign pledge, she could incur the wrath of right-wing Tory MPs who have been quick to move against other party leaders including Mr. Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May.

Mr. Johnson, who will remain as an MP, has also not ruled out making a come back and he could pose a threat should Ms. Truss falter. She is also expected to replace a host of senior cabinet ministers and relegate them to the backbenches where they could also foment unrest.

Even if she makes to the next election as the party’s leader – a national vote must be held by January 2025 – the Conservatives have been trailing the Labour Party in most opinion polls for weeks. Ms. Truss’s popularity among people who voted Conservative in the last election has also fallen as the leadership campaign went on, according to a poll of 2,000 adults commissioned by the Observer newspaper. In early August, 49 per cent of Tory voters surveyed agreed that Ms. Truss looked like a prime minister in waiting. That dropped to 31 per cent by Aug. 30.

The economic challenges confronting Ms. Truss are “huge and will be both politically and economically costly to deal with and Labour are a lot less ‘toxic’ in the eyes of many floating voters,” added Victoria Honeyman, a lecturer in British Politics at Leeds University.

