New U.K. prime minister Liz Truss gives her first speech at Downing Street on Sept 6, in London, England.Leon Neal/Getty Images

Liz Truss began her term as British Prime Minister with a brief speech outside Downing Street under heavy clouds and intermittent rain, a symbol for many of the turbulent times that lie ahead.

In her brief remarks, Ms. Truss set out three priorities: cutting taxes, addressing the energy crisis, and improving health care.

“We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets, and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve,” she said. “Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back.”

Ms. Truss, 47, officially took over as Prime Minister from Boris Johnson on Tuesday morning after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Monday, she succeeded Mr. Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party after winning a runoff election among party members and defeating former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak.

She is the fourth Conservative Party leader, and prime minister, in the past six years. Mr. Johnson and his predecessor, Theresa May, were driven out by Tory members of Parliament, and David Cameron resigned in June, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Ms. Truss comes into office with two years to go before the next election must be called and the Conservatives trailing the Labour Party in most public opinion polls. She also faces an inbox full of challenges.

The most pressing issue is energy and the soaring cost of natural gas. More than 80 per cent of British homes use gas for heating and the country has minimal storage capacity. About half the supply comes from aging fields in the North Sea and the remainder is bought on the open market.

The price of gas for home heating is regulated and it is adjusted several times a year to reflect global market conditions. The cap is set to rise on Oct. 1 to an average annual price for homeowners of £3,549 ($5,375). That’s up from £1,971, and analysts say the price could climb to £5,000 at the next adjustment in January.

There have been growing calls for Ms. Truss to freeze the cap at the current amount and provide financial support to households and businesses. On Tuesday, she promised to “take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.”

Media reports on Tuesday indicated that Ms. Truss will keep the regulated price at £1,971 for two years and fix the wholesale price of gas to help businesses. The subsidies, which could cost as much as £100-billion, would be paid through additional government borrowing, according to reports. She is also expected to lift the ban on fracking to help boost domestic supply.

“But the devil will be in the detail when it comes to energy costs and small businesses in particular will still be worried that any safety net will have holes, and some may still face a heck of a fall,” said a note from Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at London-based AJ Bell.

The new Prime Minister will also have to deal with calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence and the fallout from Brexit in Northern Ireland, which has led to political deadlock in Belfast and strained relations with the EU.

Despite Brexit, Northern Ireland has effectively remained tied to EU regulations in order to keep the border open with Ireland, an EU member country. Ms. Truss has argued that the arrangement has cut the province off from the rest of Britain and she wants to scrap it. The EU has resisted and the issue has divided unionists and republicans in Northern Ireland.

Ms. Truss also has to assemble a cabinet to carry out her policies and she has begun to appoint one of the most diverse set of ministers in history. No white men feature among the top three posts – home secretary, foreign secretary and chancellor of the exchequer – and the deputy prime minister is also a woman.

Kwasi Kwarteng has been named Britain’s first Black chancellor of the exchequer. Suella Braverman, whose parents are from Kenya and Mauritius, is home secretary and James Cleverly, whose mother is from Sierra Leone, has become Britain’s first non-white foreign secretary.

Amid all of those priorities, Ms. Truss will also have to keep an eye on Mr. Johnson who will remain a backbench MP.

He left Downing Street with great fanfare on Tuesday. During a rousing speech outside No. 10, he listed his accomplishments, took a swipe at the MPs who pushed him out, and hinted at a possible comeback.

“Let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function and I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific,” he said. “Like Cincinnatus I am returning to my plough.”

Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus was a Roman military leader who, in 458 BC, left his farm to rescue the consular army which had been surrounded. He defeated the enemy and took power as dictator. But he stepped down once the crisis was over and returned to his farm. Legend has it that he was recalled as dictator a year later to resolve another crisis.

