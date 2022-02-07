Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick walks towards New Scotland Yard in central London, on Jan. 25.JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

When Cressida Dick became the first female and openly gay Commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, her appointment was seen as a symbol of the force’s new, progressive attitude and embrace of diversity.

But Dame Cressida is now facing calls to resign over a series of scandals and revelations of widespread racism, misogyny, homophobia and bullying among officers. There’s also growing criticism of the force’s delay in investigating allegations that numerous parties were held at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns. That’s led to complaints from MPs on all sides that the Commissioner’s foot dragging has undermined an ongoing probe by a senior civil servant.

The biggest blow to her leadership came last week in a report from the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The IOPC found pervasive evidence of disturbing behaviour among officers in the Charing Cross division in central London. During a three-year investigation that ended in September, the IOPC reviewed thousands of text messages exchanged by officers and found many that were “highly sexualized, discriminatory or referred to violence.”

“You ever slapped your missus? It makes them love you more,” said one text included in the report. “If I was single I would happily chloroform you,” said another, sent to a female officer. “My dad kidnapped some African children and used them to make dog food,” yet another said. One officer was nicknamed “mcrapey raperson” in a WhatsApp group because he routinely had sex with women at the police station.

“We believe these incidents are not isolated or simply the behaviour of a few ‘bad apples,’” the IOPC said. “An underlying culture allowed conduct issues to permeate and behavioural problems went unchallenged.”

The force is still reeling from the fallout from the murder of Sarah Everard last March by constable Wayne Couzens. A separate inquiry began this week into allegations that officers ignored repeated red flags about Couzens and nicknamed him “the rapist” because he made female colleagues uncomfortable.

And if that wasn’t enough, two officers were recently convicted of sharing crime scene photographs of a pair of murdered sisters. They’d labelled the women ”dead birds” in a WhatsApp group.

In an extraordinary move over the weekend, Dame Cressida sent a letter to the force’s 43,000 officers and staff urging them to call out inappropriate conduct. “Our reputation is tarnished and people’s confidence in us has fallen. This is serious and it is urgent,” she wrote. “I know it takes courage to speak out. I want you to know you have my personal support to make yourself heard. Call it out, tell someone you trust, don’t let it continue.”

But the letter has not eased the pressure or the public outcry.

Last week Dame Cressida’s future was thrown into doubt by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who appoints the commissioner on advice from the mayor.

Mr. Khan’s office said he had put Dame Cressida “on notice” that she must immediately come up with a plan to restore “the trust and confidence of Londoners in the police.”

Ms. Patel told a parliamentary committee last week that she was “absolutely appalled and sickened” by the IOPC report and said it showed a “failure of leadership.” She stopped short of saying she would dismiss Dame Cressida, but added: “I’m very, very challenging directly with the Commissioner and I will continue to be so, because the public want answers.”

Sue Fish, a 30-year veteran of policing and a former chief of Nottinghamshire Police, said Dame Cressida’s credibility has been seriously diminished by the IOPC report. She added in an interview that the findings went far beyond the Metropolitan Police.

“This is something that could have happened in any police station up and down the country,” said Ms. Fish, who retired in 2017 and is now a consultant. “There is a toxic underbelly of police culture which enables, rewards and places undue value on racist, sexist, homophobic attitudes and behaviours.”

During her time as chief constable, Ms. Fish said, she faced a backlash for trying to introduce a policy covering sexual misconduct by officers. “We recognized that there were a number of predatory as well as opportunist police officers who were treating sex on the job, or through meeting vulnerable victims, as a perk of the job,” she said. “I was challenged by a number of senior colleagues across the country saying: Why are you doing that? Why is that so important?”

She said the police have to rethink professional standards and change how internal complaints are handled. “What you have to do is to make calling it out more rewarding than not,” she said.

Even now, Ms. Fish said, whenever she speaks about police culture she receives threats and abusive messages online. “A former colleague has said: ‘Just please watch your back because they will want to get you,’” she said.

Jamie Klingler of Reclaim These Streets, a group that formed after Ms. Everard’s murder, blamed Dame Cressida for failing to address the growing mistrust of the police by women. She cited the Commissioner’s advice in the wake of Ms. Everard’s killing that women should “wave down a bus” if they were stopped by a lone police officer and felt uncomfortable. The Commissioner later backed away from the suggestion.

Dame Cressida “is the queen of hear no evil, see no evil,” Ms. Klingler said. The group wants a comprehensive review of police culture and an overhaul of police recruitment, training and vetting. “The way they treat women’s safety like it’s a PR exercise and not like they actually want to make it better.”

