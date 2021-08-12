London police reviewing Prince Andrew case after recent U.S. sexual assault lawsuit

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

London police reviewing Prince Andrew case after recent U.S. sexual assault lawsuit

LONDON
The Associated Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England on April 11.

Steve Parsons/The Associated Press

London’s top police official said Thursday that the city’s police department is reviewing its files but not opening an investigation of Britain’s Prince Andrew, who faces sexual assault allegations in a U.S. lawsuit.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, sued Andrew, 61, in a U.S. federal court this week.

“As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material,” Dick told British radio station LBC. “No one is above the law.”

Story continues below advertisement

Giuffre’s lawsuit accuses the prince of sexually assaulting her in 2001, when she was 17 years old. Andrew, the third of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas,” the police chief said Thursday. “We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything, within the law, obviously.”

Giuffre alleges that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew. Her suit says she had sexual encounters with the prince in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and that he knew she had been trafficked by Epstein, who killed himself while jailed and awaiting trial in 2019.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies