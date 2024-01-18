Los Angeles Times plans to lay off a “significant” number of journalists, the newspaper’s guild said on Thursday, adding that they would organize a one-day walk-out on Friday to protest against the planned move.

The layoffs could impact at least 100 journalists or about 20 per cent of the newsroom in a move to address the paper’s financial pressures, the Los Angeles Times reported separately, citing people familiar with the matter.

“The management needs to come to the bargaining table in good faith and work out a buyout plan with us that would first articulate a clear headcount or cost saving they’re aiming for,” the guild said in a statement, adding that the management should then try to hit that number with as few layoffs as possible.

In an e-mailed response to Reuters, the guild said it was unaware of the number of job cuts. “Management has refused to say on the record what it is, which is part of why we’re walking out tomorrow.”

“We are disappointed in the Guild’s decision, but respect their right to strike,” the Los Angeles Times said in response to an e-mail seeking comment.

The job cuts come after the newspaper’s executive editor, Kevin Merida, stepped down from his role last week after more than two years.