 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Macron determined to push ahead with pension plan amid strikes in France

Claire Parker
PARIS
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 13, 2019.

YVES HERMAN/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron remains determined to push ahead with an overhaul of the nation’s pension system despite more than a week of nationwide strikes that paralyzed public transport in Paris, where stores and restaurants have seen eroding profits.

Yet, travellers from around the world have continued to visit the City of Light as the holiday season approaches, according to the Paris tourism office.

Speaking in Brussels, Macron said Friday the “historic reform” aims at better equipping the country for 21st century challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes, which include raising the retirement age to 64 and ending special privileges for some workers, will make the pension system fairer and will keep it out of debt, he added.

Macron expressed “solidarity” with his fellow citizens, but did not specifically address unions’ complaints or the transport headaches that travellers have been facing since the strikes began Dec. 5.

Major unions want to push the strike through Christmas.

The many French workers who support the strike fear the pension changes will force people to work longer for less money and threaten the country’s welfare system.

It’s too early to fully assess the strikes’ impact on tourism and Paris businesses, tourism office director Corinne Menegaux told the Associated Press. Still, despite an initial slump in hotel reservations, bookings ahead of the “most important time of the year” – Christmas and the New Year – have continued to grow, she said.

Menegaux pointed to difficulties getting to and from airports. The city has put in place additional airport shuttles as the strikes wear on. Still, foreign tourists have continued to visit the city and explore its sites on foot, she said.

“What’s magic about Paris especially is that it’s a very resilient destination,” Menegaux said. The surge in tourism the city saw from April to November can help make up for any losses in December, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Only two of 14 metro lines in the French capital are fully functional, and regional trains are running irregularly.

Crowded and unpredictable trains and traffic jams stretching hundreds of miles have created headaches for local residents, particularly those who commute into the city for work.

As more people stay home and fewer French travellers come into the city, restaurants and stores have seen a drop in customers, according to Menegaux.

The Eiffel Tower and several museums were closed the first day of the strikes, but they have since reopened. The Louvre has shuttered several exhibits, and some museums and tourist attractions have reduced visiting hours.

For the most part, though, tourists visiting this month still have access to Paris’ famous attractions.

Tourists who enjoy walking, like Oscar Carrillo and Mayra Dono from New York, didn’t mind seeing the city on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

“We walked a lot. I like to walk, but we have to because everything was closed,” Carrillo said. “It was our first time here, so we liked it and maybe next year we’ll come back.”

For older and less able visitors, however, the strikes restrict mobility.

Chiara Mascagni and Andrea Strino from Italy walked for an hour and a half with their bags to get to their hotel – a journey that, as they pointed out, not everyone can undertake.

“We are young and we want to walk but other people can’t come here because of the strike,” they told the AP.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies