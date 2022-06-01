A magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck central Sichuan, in southwest China, according to the government-run China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The quake was centred on Lushan county, near the city of Ya’an, around 110 kilometres from the provincial capital of Chengdu. It hit around 5 p.m. Wednesday local time, and residents reported feeling the effects across Sichuan.

The depth of the quake was 17 kilometres, CENC said. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a slightly lower magnitude of 5.9 and measured the quake as being 10 kilometres deep.

No casualties have been reported so far. Hundreds of rescue workers have been dispatched to the epicentre from Chengdu, state media reported.

Sichuan is prone to earthquakes due to its position in western China, near where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. In 2013, Lushan was struck by a magnitude-7.0 quake which left almost 200 people dead.

The most devastating earthquake to hit Sichuan was in 2008, when a magnitude-8.0 quake centred on Wenchuan county rocked the entire province, collapsing buildings and causing landslides, with shockwaves felt as far away as Russia. Almost 90,000 people were killed in that disaster, thousands of them children crushed inside poorly built schools.

With a file from Alexandra Li.

