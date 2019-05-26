 Skip to main content

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru

Lima, Peru
The Associated Press
A house is damaged by a magnitude-8 earthquake in Yurimaguas, Peru, early on May 26.

HO/AFP/Getty Images

A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the Amazon jungle in north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported, collapsing buildings and knocking out power to some areas.

The quake struck at 2:41 a.m. and was centred 75 kilometres south-southeast of the village of Lagunas and 92 kilometres east of the larger town of Yurimaguas. The epicentre was 110 kilometres below the surface.

In a tweet, President Martin Vizcarra called for calm and said that authorities were checking the affected areas.

The mayor of Lagunas, Arri Pezo, told local radio station RPP that the quake was felt very strongly there, but it was not possible to move around the town because of the darkness.

In Yurimaguas, a number of old houses collapsed, and the electricity was cut, according to the National Emergency Operations Center.

In the capital, Lima, people ran out of their homes in fear.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire.

