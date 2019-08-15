 Skip to main content

World Malaysia says U.K. teen starved, bled to death at eco-resort

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Malaysia says U.K. teen starved, bled to death at eco-resort

Seremban, Malaysia
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This undated photo released by The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family shows Nora Anne Quoirin. Malaysian police said Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the family of the missing 15-year-old London girl positively identified a naked body found near the nature resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, Malaysia, where she disappeared over a week ago. (The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family via AP)

The Canadian Press

Malaysian police say a 15-year-old London teenager who mysteriously disappeared from a nature resort died from intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said Thursday the autopsy found no evidence Nora Anne Quoirin had been abducted or raped. She was estimated to have been dead two or three days when her body was found.

Quoirin’s naked body was discovered Tuesday beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometres (1.6 miles) from the Dusun eco-resort after disappearing from her family’s resort cottage on Aug. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Her family’s lawyer earlier said they hoped police would investigate possible foul play. They also thanked searchers, saying “Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter