Malta PM Muscat plans to resign amid crisis over journalist’s murder: report

Eric Reguly European bureau chief
Valletta, Malta
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses a press conference after an urgent Cabinet meeting at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta, Nov. 29, 2019.

YARA NARDI/Reuters

Embattled Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is planning to resign as the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case inflicts grievous damage on the government’s top ranks, according to new reports.

The Times of Malta and other local media reported on Friday afternoon, local time, that Mr. Muscat had told the President of Malta, George Vella, that he intended to step down immediately, paving the way for a leadership contest.

His resignation, if confirmed, would come as a surprise because he had given every indication that he would dig in even as the police investigation had focused on the prime minister’s office in recent days.

Earlier in the week, his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and two cabinet ministers stepped down. Mr. Schembri was arrested and detained by police, but was released on Thursday night without being charged.

Mr. Muscat, 45, has been prime minister and leader of the Labour Party since he won a commanding majority in the 2013 election. Since October, 2017, when Ms. Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb explosion, Mr. Muscat and several of his closest associates and cabinet members have been bombarded with accusations of corruption, conflict of interest and stalling the delivery of justice in the case of the slain journalist, who had devoted her career to exposing wrongdoing at the highest levels of government.

Opposition MPs and the sons and sisters of Ms. Caruana Galizia had been calling for Mr. Muscat’s resignation and protesters have filled the streets of Valletta, the capital, all week, demanding his ouster. They were angered by the release of Mr. Schembri, who was named by Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech as the mastermind of the journalist’s assassination.

Mr. Fenech was arrested on Nov. 20 as his yacht was trying to leave Maltese waters. On Friday, Mr. Muscat revealed that Mr. Fenech’s request for a pardon had been denied. He was expected to be arraigned in court later on Friday.

Ms. Caruana’s family had opposed a presidential pardon for Mr. Fenech and expressed dismay that Mr. Schembri was released without charge. In a statement, the family said, “A prolific criminal, connected to multiple bribery and money laundering schemes, Schembri is now a free man, facing no prospect of prosecution for any of his crimes.”

Mr. Schembri, one of the Prime Minister’s closest friends, has denied all accusations of a role in the journalist’s murder.

Mass anti-government protests were planned for Friday night and throughout the weekend. The Labour Party’s media arm, known as One, said a rally in support of Mr. Muscat that had been scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled.

More to come

