Man charged over letter bomb, threats to Swedish government members

Swedish prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old man with attempted murder for sending a letter bomb to a company in Britain and over threatening letters he sent to two dozen lawmakers in Sweden, including government members.
Sweden’s security service SAPO says the white powder included in the letters, sent in 2017, was determined to be harmless.
The agency said Wednesday it was involved in the case because it concerned central government members and thereby falls within its scope. A total of 26 persons, including 21 government members and top officials, received the letters.
Prosecutor Eva Wintzell says the man, who was not identified, faces attempted murder charges over the letter bomb mailed to an unnamed company in Britain. No details on the letter bomb were given.
