Man fatally shot at protest in Texas, police say

Austin, Texas
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Police and protesters gather around a demonstrator who was shot after several shots were fired during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Tex., on July 25, 2020, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

HIRAM GILBERTO/Reuters

A man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. during a protest in Austin, police spokesperson Katrina Ratliff told reporters early Sunday. The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle had honked, turned down a road and then sped toward protesters, witness Michael Capochiano told the Austin American-Statesman. The man, who Capochiano said was carrying a rifle, approached the vehicle and was shot by the driver. The driver then drove away, Capochiano said.

Initial reports indicated “the victim may have been carrying a rifle,” Ratliff told reporters, adding that the suspect was detained and was co-operating with police.

The crowd gathered Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest, news outlets reported. The demonstration was streamed live on Facebook and captured audio of a vehicle’s horn honking and several gunshots being fired.

Report an error
