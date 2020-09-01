Many U.K. restaurants to extend discounts after success of government’s Eat Out to Help Out program

Open this photo in gallery Information on the British government's Eat Out to Help Out initiative is displayed in the window of a restaurant in London, on Aug. 26, 2020. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

When Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced in July that the government would start picking up half the tab at restaurants throughout August to encourage people to dine out, it sounded like a gimmick, and many restaurateurs were skeptical.

But Mr. Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out program – which offered 50 per cent off all meals from Monday to Wednesday up to a maximum of £10 ($17.49) per person – has been such a hit that restaurants have seen a 61-per-cent increase in bookings and people lined up for hours at some eateries on Monday to take advantage of the last day of the discount.

The scheme “was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry,” said Tim Martin, founder of JD Wetherspoon Co., one of Britain’s largest pub chains.

The Chancellor announced the program during a mini-budget on July 8 which included a host of measures aimed at helping the economy recover from the COVID-19 outbreak. The hospitality sector has been a particular focus for Mr. Sunak because it employs around 1.8 million people and most restaurants have been struggling to come back from nearly four months of lockdown last spring. “This has never been tried in the U.K. before,” he said as he unveiled the discount scheme. “This moment is unique. We need to be creative.”

At first there were questions about how many restaurants would participate and whether all of the price cut would be passed on to customers. In a bid to entice restaurant owners to join in, Mr. Sunak promised that they’d be reimbursed every week for the government’s half of the discount to help ease their cash flow.

Once restaurants got on board the response from the public was overwhelming. The government has yet to release final figures, but last week the Treasury department said that 84,000 restaurants had signed up for the offer and 64 million meals had been served at the cut rate. Data from OpenTable, the reservation website, showed that the number of diners from Monday to Wednesday was 61 per cent higher on average in August than for the same days last year.

“Rishi’s dishes have been a massive hit with customers and our staff,” said Andy Laurillard, chief executive officer of the Giggling Squid, a chain of Thai food restaurants. He added that the company managed to avoid layoffs and that Eat Out to Help Out helped make “the difference between failure and survival of our business.”

The program could end up costing the government well over £500-million and there have been calls for Mr. Sunak to extend the offer. “The scheme has been an overwhelming success – close to 90,000 outlets have benefitted – and when an idea like this works well, the government should look at using it again,” said Craig Beaumont, head of the Federation of Small Business.

So far Mr. Sunak has ruled out an extension and many restaurants have decided to keep the discount going through September at their own expense. That includes big chains like Pizza Hut and local venues such as the Arabica Bar And Kitchen in London’s Borough Market. “The incentive from Rishi has definitely had an impact, and a positive one, to give some normality to the lives of the public,” the restaurant’s manager Pedro Oliveira told Sky News. “So we thought it’s time for us to do something as well, so we decided to carry on that scheme for September.”

Not every city has benefited from the scheme and there is growing concern that restaurants could see a sharp fall in business now that the government subsidy has ended.

A study by Centre for Cities, a London-based think tank, found that Eat Out to Help Out provided a much larger boost to seaside resort towns than big cities. Bournemouth and Southend saw footfall at restaurants and shops increase by more than 20 per cent in August while in London it was up by just 3 per cent, the study showed.

Andrew Carter, the centre’s chief executive officer, said restaurants in central areas of London, Manchester and Birmingham have suffered because most workers have yet to return to their offices and downtowns remain desolate. He added that things could get worse in the fall when the weather turns cold and discounts are no longer available. “I think there’s a genuine concern that we’re potentially in for a tougher period in the hospitality and restaurant sector over the few months ahead,” he said.

