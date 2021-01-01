Iron Lady continues to provoke disagreement – even in bronze statue form

Margaret Thatcher hasn’t been Britain’s Prime Minister for 30 years, and she died seven years ago. But she still manages to provoke dissension and division, especially in her hometown.
The town of Grantham has been wrestling for years over plans to erect a statue of its famous daughter. The regional council hoped to finally put up a 3.2-metre bronze replica of the Iron Lady in 2021, once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. But that’s been thrown into question over a dispute about the cost of the unveiling ceremony and fears the monument will become a target of protesters. Some town councillors want to abandon the project altogether and hold a referendum on whether the statue should go up at all.
“The people living in Grantham have to walk past the statue every day, and I think it’s reasonable that they should have a voice,” said councillor Ashley Baxter, who acknowledged that he was no fan of the former Conservative prime minister. “No one has had the opportunity, really, to come along and participate in the debate to say ‘we do want it’ or ‘we don’t want it.’ ”
The controversy is just the latest twist in the tumultuous saga of the Thatcher statue, which has been stored in a warehouse for five years. It has been rejected by London – twice – and scorned by Mrs. Thatcher’s children. It has also caused such a stir in Grantham that 20,000 people signed up for an egg-throwing contest during the unveiling.
The project dates back to 2013, when Mrs. Thatcher died and a group of supporters began collecting donations to commission a statue in her honour. They raised £300,000 (about $522,000), and hired sculptor Douglas Jennings, who is well known for his life-like creations of the Queen and former U.S. president Barack Obama. Mr. Jennings finished the work in 2015, and it features Mrs. Thatcher wearing her baronial gown and, in the words of the charity that raised the money standing, in a “resolute posture … with a stern gaze slightly rightwards.”
The likeness didn’t impress Mrs. Thatcher’s twin children, Carol and Mark. Carol complained that Mr. Jennings hadn’t included her mother’s famous handbag. “Very disappointing,” she said in a letter in 2016 to Ivan Saxton, who headed the fundraising campaign. “It does not reflect the Iron Lady at all; no handbag, nothing.” Mark was equally critical and felt that it was too soon for a statue.
Mr. Saxton dismissed Carol as a “philistine” and called Mark “ignorant”. He said including a handbag would have been “gimmicky” and accused Carol of being “obsessed by a fantasy image of her mother.” The twins’ rejection of the work, he added, “was like spitting into the faces of all those people who have donated time and money towards it.”
Mr. Saxton forged ahead and sought permission to erect the statue in Parliament Square, across from the House of Commons. The square already had statues of Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln and other famous figures. Officials at The Royal Parks, which maintains the area, turned him down, citing the objections of the Thatcher children and concerns about vandalism.
Those fears weren’t misplaced. A marble statue of Mrs. Thatcher in London’s Guildhall was attacked by a man wielding a cricket bat in 2002. He managed to decapitate the figure before he was arrested.
In 2018, Mr. Saxton approached the borough of Westminster, which includes the House of Commons. To ease concerns about vandals, he suggested putting the statue on a four-metre plinth. But he lost again. The borough council noted the objection of The Royal Parks and said it had a rule that statues shouldn’t be erected until at least 10 years after the individual’s death.
Officials in Grantham quickly stepped forward. The town’s heritage committee had been involved in the fundraising campaign, and it approached the South Kesteven District Council about working together with Mr. Saxton to bring the sculpture to Grantham.
Up until then, the town hadn’t done much to honour Mrs. Thatcher. The site of the grocery store her father owned, which is now a chiropractor’s office, has a small plaque, and the town’s museum displays a few Thatcher artifacts, including one of her outfits.
The district council seized on the idea as a way of paying tribute to Mrs. Thatcher and attracting some badly needed attention to Grantham. In 2019, councillors cleared the way for the statue to go up in the middle of town, next to one of Sir Isaac Newton, who attended the local school.
Council leader Kelham Cooke said the statue would be a boon to the local economy, and last month announced plans for a grand unveiling ceremony, costing £100,000, plus a film to celebrate the “inspirational women of South Kesteven.” The council would recoup the cost of the ceremony through donations, he added. “It’s the right thing to do for our community and our businesses,” Mr. Cooke told council.
Not everyone agreed. Local police said the statue could attract members of “a motivated far-left movement … who may be committed to public activism.” Mr. Baxter and a few others objected to the £100,000 price of the ceremony and wondered about the cost of maintaining the statue. They’ve called for a review of the plans at a meeting on Jan. 5.
Even if the unveiling does take place in 2021, people such as Kass Arif will be ready. Last month, Mr. Arif launched an egg-throwing contest on Facebook to coincide with the ceremony. Within a couple of weeks, more than 20,000 people signed up. “It started off as a joke, so I was only expecting about 50 to 100 people to join,” Mr. Arif said from his home in Birmingham. He got so overwhelmed he had to drop the egg-throwing, but still plans to be at the unveiling. “We’ll try to organize a peaceful protest,” he said. “They must know that the statue is going to get vandalized.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.