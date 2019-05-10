 Skip to main content

World Marine killed, six injured after training crash in California

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Marine killed, six injured after training crash in California

Camp Pendleton, California, United States
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

One Marine died and six others were injured when a light armoured vehicle rolled during training at Camp Pendleton in Southern California on May 9, 2019.

HANDOUT/Reuters

One Marine is dead and six others have been injured after their light armoured vehicle rolled over during training at Camp Pendleton in Southern California.

Authorities say the cause of the Thursday morning rollover at the sprawling camp north of San Diego is under investigation.

The military says the six injured Marines were taken to a hospital and they weren’t seriously hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

The name of the Marine who was killed wasn’t immediately released.

The Marines are from the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division.

In April, the military identified a Marine Raider who died at a hospital the day after a MRZR tactical vehicle he was driving rolled over at Camp Pendleton during training.

Authorities said at the time that 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica was from Sacramento and had a wife and son. He was a critical skills operator with the 1st Marine Raider Battalion and was an eight-year veteran.

Two other Marines had minor injuries after the crash, which was also under investigation.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter