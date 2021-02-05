 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Mario Draghi wins support of ex-Italian PM who triggered crisis

Colleen Barry
MILAN
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi arrives to brief the media after meeting Mario Draghi at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome on Feb. 5, 2021.

Roberto Monaldo/The Associated Press

The former Italian premier who triggered the collapse of a successor’s government threw his support Friday behind former bank chief Mario Draghi to head up Italy’s next government, which will have the job of allocating more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in European Union funds to relaunch the country’s pandemic-ravaged economy.

Matteo Renzi, who set off a political crisis by pulling his tiny Italy Alive party from the governing coalition led by Premier Giuseppe Conte, said having former European Central Bank chief Draghi as prime minister “is an insurance for the lives of our children and grandchildren,’’ and that there is no one better to handle the EU recovery funds.

“Never has our country had so much money since after the war. It is more than the Marshall Plan,’’ Renzi told reporters, referring to the U.S.-financed program for rebuilding Europe after World War II. “Who can manage this transition better than Draghi?”

Story continues below advertisement

The former premier spoke after meeting with Draghi, who was in his second day of consulting Italy’s fractious parties after being tapped by President Sergio Mattarella to try to pull together a government to guide the debt-riddled country through the health and economic crises it is confronting.

Conte was unable to cobble together support for a third government after Italy Alive withdrew from his second governing coalition. The Democratic Party, which also was part of second Conte’s government, has assured its support for the Draghi-led government, as has Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia party.

Giorgia Meloni, head of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, also met Friday with Draghi. Meloni, whose opposition party has been gaining in popularity, said she would not support the 73-year-old Draghi in a confidence vote but would decide later whether to vote against his proposed Cabinet or to abstain.

She said it would depend on whether he will form a government to handle Italy’s most pressing issues – a vaccine campaign and administering the EU funds – or if he intends to stay on through the remainder of the legislature, which expires in two years.

She also said she lacked clarity on whether the government would be political – that is, representing the platforms of the parties that support it – or technocratic.

Consultations continue Saturday with the two holdouts: the right-wing League and the 5-Star Movement.

The 5-Star Movement, the largest vote-getter in the last parliamentary election, is divided on whether to support Draghi. Its anti-establishment roots run counter to having a non-political government, but three years in government has helped its leaders develop a more pragmatic strain.

Story continues below advertisement

And the League remains divided by its anti-EU sentiment, represented by leader Matteo Salvini, and its northern entrepreneurial base, which views Draghi favourably.

Indicative of the dilemma facing Salvini is that the head of the Confindustria industrial lobby in the League-stronghold northern Verona province has been vocal in his support of Draghi, echoing the national lobby’s position.

“Draghi represents the face of Italy as we entrepreneurs are trying to construct,’’ Michele Bauli said this week. “As a credible country.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies