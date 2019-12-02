 Skip to main content

Market in rebel-held Syrian town hit by air strike; at least 10 killed

BEIRUT
The Associated Press
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence recover a victim following an air strike on Dec. 2, 2019 in a market in the town of Maaret al-Numan in the jihadist-run province of Idlib.

ABDULAZIZ KETAZ/AFP/Getty Images

An air strike on a market in a rebel-held town in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib Monday killed at least 10 civilians and wounded others, Syrian opposition activists said.

The air strike comes amid an increase of violence in Idlib province, the country’s last opposition stronghold. Fighting between troops and insurgents there killed dozens of gunmen on both sides over the weekend.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the morning air strike on the market in Maaret al-Numan killed 10 and wounded others. The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective that covers rebel-held areas in northern Syria, also said 10 civilians were killed and dozens were wounded.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence, also known as White Helmets, said nine civilians, including two women, were killed while 13, including two children, were wounded. The group said the death toll is not final yet.

“The bombardment of the market that was packed with civilians led to a massacre and wide destruction,” the Civil Defence said on its Facebook page that also posted photos of its paramedic removing bodies from the market. One photo showed a beheaded man in a pool of blood in the market.

The Observatory and the Civil Defence reported another air strike on the nearby town of Saraqeb saying it killed and wounded several people.

Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.

The Syrian government offensive forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes. A fragile cease-fire halted the advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has been repeatedly violated.

