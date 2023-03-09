Emergency workers extinguish fire in vehicles at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, March 9, 2023.GLEB GARANICH

Russia launched a “massive” overnight strike on Ukraine early on Thursday, hitting critical infrastructure around the country with cruise missiles and explosive drones in the largest such attack for several weeks.

The air strikes, which killed at least six people around the country, occurred on the birthday of Taras Shevchenko, a 19th century Ukrainian poet who is considered one of the first advocates of his country’s independence from Russian imperialism.

The Ukrainian military said the attack involved six hypersonic Kinzhal-47 cruise missiles, the first time Russia has fired the advanced weapon at Ukraine during more than a year of full-scale warfare. It’s unclear how many Kinzhal-47s – which Russia says fly at Mach 12, leaving Ukraine with no way of shooting them down – Moscow has in its arsenal.

“It’s been a difficult night. A massive rocket attack across the country,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel, hours after residents of Kyiv and at least nine other cities were woken first by air raid sirens and then the sounds of loud explosions. “The enemy fired 81 missiles in an attempt to intimidate Ukrainians again, returning to their miserable tactics.”

Russia also launched eight Iranian-made Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 34 of the cruise missiles and four of the drones.

Five people were killed when a cruise missile slammed into a residential area in the Lviv region of western Ukraine. Drone footage of the scene posted by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry showed at least one house had been completely destroyed, while several neighbouring homes were badly damaged. Another person was reportedly killed in the central Dnipro region.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said 40 per cent of the city’s residents had been left without heating after a pair of missile attacks on the capital. Multiple strikes were also reported on the eastern city of Kharkiv and the southern port of Odesa.

The attacks cut the supply of electricity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – which is under Russian occupation but relies on electricity supplied by the Ukrainian grid – for the sixth time in the conflict. The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has monitors stationed at the plant, said diesel generators were being used as an emergency measure to keep reactor fuel cool and prevent a meltdown.

The air strikes came as Russia’s ground forces continue to try and push Ukrainian troops out of the southeastern city of Bakhmut, the scene of a devastating siege that has already lasted more than seven months. On Wednesday, Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed to be in control of the eastern half of the city.

Mr. Zelensky has vowed that Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut, in order to prevent Russia from moving forwards to assault other Ukrainian-controlled cities in the Donbas region.