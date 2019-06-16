Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie

Open this photo in gallery This picture was posted on June 16, 2019 on the Instagram account of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their six-week-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor to mark Father's Day, accompanied by the caption 'Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex.' THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX/@/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.

The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger.

The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The couple posted a picture of the baby’s feet when Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan’s first as a mom.

The baby hadn’t yet been born when the U.K. had its Mother’s Day this year.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

