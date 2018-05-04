Meghan Markle’s parents to play key roles in wedding to Prince Harry, royal officials say

Open this photo in gallery Britain's Prince Harry and his fiance, Meghan Markle, are greeted by flag-waving schoolchildren as they arrive to take part in an event for young women as part of International Women's Day in Britain on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

Royal officials have moved to end speculation about the participation of Meghan Markle’s divorced parents at her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, announcing that both will have key roles in the ceremony.

Ms. Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, divorced in 1988 when Ms. Markle was six years old. Ms. Markle is extremely close to her mother, a 61-year-old social worker and yoga instructor who lives in Los Angeles and who met Prince Harry in Toronto when Ms. Markle was filming the television show Suits. But Ms. Markle has been estranged from her father, an Emmy-award winning lighting director who moved to Mexico from the United States after declaring bankruptcy. There had been questions about whether Mr. Markle, 72, would attend the wedding and what role he would be given if he did show up.

On Friday, a spokesman for Prince Harry said Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle and give her away. and Ms. Ragland will accompany Ms. Markle to the ceremony, which is being held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. “Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion,” the spokesman told reporters. Mr. Markle and Ms. Ragland are also expected to meet the Queen and members of the Royal Family, officials said. Both “will be arriving in the U.K. in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day,” the spokesman said.

It’s not clear what roles if any Ms. Markle’s siblings will have at the wedding or if they have been invited. She has two older half-siblings, Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle Jr., and both have been outspoken about the family’s complicated relationships. Thomas Markle Jr., a 51-year old window fitter in Oregon, told the Daily Mirror that Ms. Markle “likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people’s person and a charitable person but she is none of those things to her family. She is giving the greatest performance of her life, she is acting phoney.” Ms. Grant, 53, is a former actress who has multiple sclerosis and lives in Florida. She took Prince Harry to task last December after he said in an interview that the Royal Family would be “the family I supposed [Ms. Markle] never had”. Ms. Grant replied via Twitter: “Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her.” She’s also writing a book about her family and has expressed anger at the lack of wedding invitations to members of the Markle family, saying last month that “out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are. Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. Our issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family.”

Palace officials also announced on Friday that Ms. Markle, 36, has not selected a maid of honour and instead will have a number of bride’s maids, all children. The number and identities of the bride’s maids has not yet been released. Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, will be his best man and officials indicated there will be no ushers.

Some 600 close friends of the couple will attend the wedding service inside the 500-year old chapel. They will also attend a reception after the service and 200 will be invited to a private event later that night hosted by Prince Charles. In addition 1,200 people selected from across the U.K. for their charitable and community work have been invited to be inside the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding. They will be joined by 200 people associated with charities headed by Prince Harry, 100 students from local schools, 530 members of the Royal households and 610 Windsor residents.

The wedding is expected to start at noon and last about an hour. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury. After the ceremony, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will take a 25-minute carriage ride through the streets around Windsor Castle as a “chance to express their gratitude for the goodwill and warm wishes they have received from all quarters in the months since their engagement,” palace officials said Friday.

The city of Windsor is bracing for the event, which is expected to attract more than 100,000 onlookers and at least 5,000 media from around the world. Extra parking spaces have been set up and additional trains are planned. The city is also setting up large television screens near Windsor Castle showing live footage of the ceremony, and it has commissioned 140 volunteers to help move people around. And while the Royal Family is covering the cost of the actual wedding, the government will be on the hook for up to £30 million, or $52-million, to cover security for the event, according to wedding planning company Bridebook.