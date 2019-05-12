 Skip to main content

World Meghan, Prince Harry release baby feet photo for Mother’s Day

London
The Associated Press
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby’s feet to mark Meghan’s first Mother’s Day as a mom.

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan’s hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.

The text reads: “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The post also included lines from a poem called Lands by Nayyirah Waheed: “my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived.”

Mother’s Day was celebrated Sunday in the United States, Canada and many other countries. Britain’s Mother’s Day was on March 31 this year.

