Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks in Los Angeles on June 10.LUCY NICHOLSON/Reuters

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is calling for calm as the Chinese government announced a series of military exercises around Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island this week.

Joly says at a news conference that Canada is concerned about what she describes as China’s “threatening action and economic coercion” when it comes to Taiwan.

She adds that Pelosi’s visit should not be used as a pretext for any action that could destabilize the Asia-Pacific region.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, leading to concerns about how Beijing would react to Pelosi’s visit.

The planned Chinese military exercises are set to kick off on Thursday, parts of which are expected to enter Taiwanese waters, which has prompted complaints and concern from Taipei.

Pelosi for her part defended her visit during a short speech in Taipei before departing the island, saying she and other members of Congress in her delegation showed they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

