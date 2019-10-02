 Skip to main content

World Memorial held near Saudi consulate in Turkey to mark anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Memorial held near Saudi consulate in Turkey to mark anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing

Bulut Emiroglu and Suzan Fraser
ISTANBUL
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, are flanked by attendees as they gather around a monument during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Khashoggi's killing, at the Saudi consulate, in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2019.

UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos joined activists and friends of Jamal Khashoggi near Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday, and demanded justice for the journalist on the first-year anniversary of his horrific death at the hands of Saudi agents.

The memorial began just after 1:14 p.m. local time – the time that the Washington Post columnist walked into the consulate a year ago, to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancée, who was waiting for him outside. He never walked out.

During the ceremony, activists called for a United Nations-led investigation into the murder and action to ensure that the perpetrators of the killing don’t go unpunished.

Story continues below advertisement

At a memorial marking a year since journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder shocked the world, his fiancee, Cengiz Hatice, still has more questions than answers. Reuters

A sharp critic of the Saudi Kingdom and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mr. Khashoggi was brutally killed and apparently dismembered by a 15-member Saudi hit squad that flew to Turkey. His remains have never been found.

Turkish authorities, who had apparently been monitoring the consulate, recorded and later leaked details concerning the death of Mr. Khashoggi.

Several questions linger a year since his killing, including the whereabouts of his body and the Crown Prince’s possible culpability.

Agnes Callamard, a UN rapporteur who authored a report into the killing, told the memorial service that the world should insist that “no one, not even a powerful and influential state as Saudi Arabia get away with murder.”

Ms. Callamard said “no one should get away with murder no matter who they are or how high their station in life, no matter whether they raised the deadly fist or ordered the deadly blow.”

In her report released earlier this year, Ms. Callamard had asserted that Saudi Arabia bore responsibility for the killing and that the Crown Prince’s possible role should be investigated.

Mr. Bezos, who is also the founder of Amazon.com Inc., made a surprise appearance at the memorial and praised Mr. Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, who paced a street outside the Saudi consulate for hours waiting for him to re-emerge.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one should ever have to endure what you did,” Mr. Bezos said. “You need to know that you are in our hearts. We are here and you are not alone.”

For her part, Ms. Cengiz told attendees: “I want those in power to be held accountable for their action.”

Participants later unveiled a memorial stone for Mr. Khashoggi, bearing the Turkish inscription of his name, “Cemal Kasikci.”

Saudi Arabia says it is trying 11 people for the killing, but few details about the case have been released. The trial does not include the Crown Prince’s top adviser at the time of the killing.

The Crown Prince said in an interview this week he takes full responsibility for the killing but denied he ordered it.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter