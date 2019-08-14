 Skip to main content

World Memorial service to be held to honour victims of El Paso shooting

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Memorial service to be held to honour victims of El Paso shooting

Cedar Attanasio and Jake Bleiberg
EL PASO, Tex.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Aug. 4, 2019, file photo, a painting, flags and flowers adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Tex.

The Associated Press

Leaders from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border will gather in El Paso Wednesday night to memorialize the 22 people killed this month when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in the Texas border city.

The mayors of El Paso and the neighbouring Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez will speak, along with religious leaders, at a 7 p.m. memorial service, according to a city spokesman.

“We’re going to be paying tribute and remembering the victims,” said El Paso spokesman Rick Isaias. “We’re letting people know that we are El Paso strong and the city will continue and get through this.”

Story continues below advertisement

The ceremony at Southwest University Park will officially commemorate those killed in the largely Latino city by a gunman who police say confessed to driving from the Dallas area to target Mexicans. Most of the dead had Hispanic last names and eight were Mexican nationals. Nearly two dozen others were injured.

The victims’ loved ones have been marking their passing with vigils and funerals in the U.S. and Mexico since the August 3 massacre.

Isaias said Wednesday morning that plans for the service were still taking shape and officials do not know how many people will attend. The city is, however, making plans for a big turnout. The ceremony at the baseball park will be broadcast live to four other locations in El Paso.

Authorities said Wednesday they have finished processing the scene at a Walmart for evidence. El Paso police said they are returning control of the property to Walmart.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said the store remains a “secure location with controlled access.” She said a fence will remain around the store’s perimeter and that Walmart is using contracted security guards to prevent trespassing. The company did not say when the store would reopen.

The city opened a centre to help people with everything from counselling and financial assistance to figuring out how to get vehicles back after the Aug. 3 shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius was targeting Mexicans when he carried out the shooting. He is charged with capital murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter