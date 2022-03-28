Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron, at middle in black, and other delegates arrive to speak to the media in St. Peter's Square on March 28 after their meeting with Pope Francis.Gregorio Borgia/The Associated Press

The Métis delegation to the Vatican emerged from an hour-long meeting with Pope Francis convinced that he was becoming more fully aware of Indigenous peoples’ suffering in the long, dark era of Catholic-run residential schools. But he did not apologize to them for their suffering.

After their meeting with the Pope, the nine members of the delegation, led by Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron, crossed St. Peter’s Square at noon Monday as they followed two young Métis fiddlers playing the Red River Jig.

“When we invited Pope Francis to join us in a journey for truth, reconciliation, justice and healing, the only words he spoke back to us in English, he repeated truth, justice and healing,” Ms. Caron said. “And I take that as a personal commitment. So he has personally committed to those actions.”

The Métis were the first of three Indigenous groups to meet the Pope as part of the truth and reconciliation process that, over the years, exposed inhumane treatment of many thousands of Indigenous children at residential schools.

Late Monday morning, Inuit delegates met with the Pope and are to provide their thoughts on the event at a press conference in the afternoon.

On Thursday, First Nations delegates are scheduled to hold their own private meeting with the Pope. The Pope is to hold a general audience with all three Indigenous groups on Friday.

Delegation members play fiddles in St. Peter's Square.ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Ms. Caron said Métis delegates received no information as to where and when the Pope would apologize for the decades of abuse at the residential schools. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, which co-organized and financed the visit to Rome, has already apologized.

She said the Pope did not speak a lot during the Métis meeting; he was apparently absorbed by the stories of abuse.

“We shared a lot with him,” she said. “And I think for anybody, listening to the stories coming directly from our survivors, it’s a lot to digest. It’s a lot to translate, even with the language barriers that we face today … I hope that he takes the time between now and then [Friday] to translate those words from his head into his heart.”

The delegation also asked the Pope for “unfettered access to church records,” asking him to ensure that all historical documents relating to residential schools are provided, something she said they would address again in the final audience.

People attend the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis on March 27.Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

A formal Papal apology is a top priority of the Indigenous groups, and they expect one either at the end of this week or during a Papal visit to Canada.

Hopes for an apology have been high since 2017, when Canadian bishops received a clear message from Pope Francis that he would work with Indigenous peoples on reconciliation and healing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called for a Papal apology in 2017, when he had a private meeting with the Pope. Mr. Trudeau said he left the meeting feeling “disappointed.”

All three Indigenous groups are asking for the Pope to make a formal, public apology on Canadian soil, where hundreds of unmarked graves have been found since last May, near former residential school sites.

Métis elder Angie Crerar was one of three elders who spoke with the Pope in their private meeting, calling it “the most wonderful day I ever had all my life.” Struggling to find the words to describe the experience, Ms. Crerar said Pope Francis was “so kind” and despite the language barrier, she felt a connection with him. “His smile, and his reaction, his body language,” she said. “And I just felt, man, I just love this man.”

Ms. Crerar said she told Pope Francis about her 10 years in residential school in Fort Resolute, NWT, where her two little sisters also attended. “What we went through is something that’s taken me over 45, 60, 70 years,” she said. “We lost everything, we had nobody, nobody cared. One thing we have now is our pride,” she said. “They did not break us, we’re still here, and we intend to live here forever.”

She said hearing an apology from the Vatican is not important to her and that she will find closure when they find the children that didn’t make it home from residential schools. “I want to get our kids home,” she said. “Then I will celebrate.”





Residential schools: More from The Globe and Mail

The Decibel

In the 1950s, Kaska Dena children aided a lone Mountie in catching a sexual predator at their residential school in northern B.C. – but the Catholic Church’s intimidation of witnesses derailed the trial. The Globe and Mail’s Patrick White investigated and spoke with The Decibel about what he found. Subscribe for more episodes.

Indigenous voices

Darrel J. McLeod: The Church took so much. It should start giving back

Troy Sebastian: The politics and broken promises around repatriating Indigenous artifacts

Tanya Talaga: From war to Indigenous rights and climate change, everything is connected

Inside the Church

The Catholic Church in Canada is worth billions, a Globe investigation shows. Why are its reparations for residential schools so small?

How the Church was freed from obligation to residential school survivors

Church officials improperly redirected funds meant for residential-school survivors: documents

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.