Mexico detains 213 Central American migrants in fourth caravan

Mexican immigration agents have detained almost all of the Central American migrants on a fourth caravan that recently entered Mexico seeking to reach the United States.
Mexico’s National Immigration Institute says 213 migrants have been detained. Those found to lack proper documents face repatriation to their home countries.
The migrants were detained Wednesday on a highway between the Guatemalan border and the southern Mexican city of Tapachula.
They included 186 people from El Salvador, 16 from Guatemala, 10 Honduras and one Nicaraguan.
The group set out from El Salvador on Nov. 18 and apparently crossed the river dividing Guatemala and Mexico on Tuesday.
Mexico officials have detained smaller groups that split off from the first three larger caravans of thousands of migrants that entered starting Oct. 19.
