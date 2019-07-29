 Skip to main content

World Mexico’s Lopez Obrador says Mexico could not commit to safe third-country agreement

Mexico City
Reuters
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech as he presents along with his Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez (out of frame) the migration programme "Sembrando Vida: Plan de Desarrollo para la Migracion" in Minatitlan, Veracruz State, Mexico.

VICTORIA RAZO/AFP/Getty Images

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday Mexico had not and could not commit to a safe third-country agreement like the one Guatemala signed with the United States to stop a flow of undocumented Central American migrants north.

Lopez Obrador told U.S. news agency Bloomberg in an interview posted on his Twitter account that the best way to control the problem was cooperation for economic development, which Mexico has been doing.

“We have not accepted the proposal for the so-called third safe country,” Lopez Obrador said. “We could not commit to this.”

